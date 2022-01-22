ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louie Anderson Took His Time and Reminded Me to Do the Same, Remembers Paul Feig

By Tomás Mier
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was inching close to midnight after a long day of filming The Louie Show in front of a live audience. The crew was ready to wrap, and Paul Feig still had to reshoot a scene from earlier in the day where his character’s lines were filled with medical jargon. He...

www.sfgate.com

Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Pauly Shore Reveals He's Said His Goodbyes To Louie Anderson

Pauly Shore revealed that he said his goodbyes to Louie Anderson this week. On Twitter, the comedian asked for prayers as he visited his friend in Las Vegas. It was just revealed that Anderson is undergoing treatment for Blood Cancer. Rolling Stone had the first report about this, and Shore gave his impressions of how the comedian is doing. Large B-cel lymphoma is a nasty disease. In the past, Anderson had been vocal about his health. Back in 2003, he talked about having a procedure to correct some unspecified heart issue. The actor is still with us, so Shore just wanted some positive energy out there. Read what he had to say down below.
CELEBRITIES
darkhorizons.com

R.I.P. Louie Anderson

Emmy-winning comedian and game show host Louie Anderson has died at the age of 68. Anderson passed away in Las Vegas Friday morning after entering a hospital earlier this week for treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma. Along with a long-running stand-up comedy career, Anderson also appeared in films...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Louie Anderson Dies at 68: Remembering His Moving 2019 Interview Talking About ‘Baskets’ and His Mom

Before his passing, Louie Anderson was one of the best standup comedians to ever pick up a microphone. He spent decades bringing joy and laughter to countless people. Anderson was more than a comic, though. He was also a best-selling author and an actor. Over the years, he appeared in several movies and television shows. Some fans learned of his comedic talents as children by watching the animated series Life with Louie. Others found him on Grace Under Fire or Nash Bridges or in films like Coming to America. More recently, he played family matriarch Christine Baskets on the hit FX dramedy Baskets.
CELEBRITIES
Minnesota State
Variety

Louie Anderson Turned His Pain Into Laughter so That We Could All Cope With Family Dysfunction

Many of us first saw Louie Anderson on screen as a flower delivery man in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” a cameo role that comes late in the 1986 movie. But the first time he made an impression on me was in the late 1980s, when Anderson would fill in for Joan Rivers on her short-lived Fox talker “The Late Show.” He was funny, he was engaging and brought a real personality and humanity when he would show up to guest host. Years later, I asked him about that experience. “When I came to Los Angeles, I had three goals: Do the...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Honoring His Mother Was Louie Anderson’s Life Work

It felt right that Louie Anderson hit the peak of his popularity playing a version of his own mother on the FX comedy series Baskets. Honoring his mother was Anderson’s life’s work, and the 68-year old entertainer, who died on January 21 of cancer, accomplished it beyond his wildest imaginings.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Louie Anderson: Henry Winkler, Gilbert Gottfried & More Honor ‘Dear Friend’ After His Death At 68

The tragic death of Louie Anderson left such stars as Pauley Shore, Gilbert Gottfried, and DL Hughley heartbroken over the loss of their ‘kind’ and ‘gracious’ friend. The death of Louie Anderson on Friday (Jan. 21) sent shockwaves throughout the comedy world. The Baskets star and standup comedy icon reportedly passed away while receiving treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a diagnosis he announced just days before. While many had hoped that Louie, 68, would beat cancer, such was not the case, which left many of his peers devastated. “No words!” tweeted DL Hughley. “RIP Louie!! One of my all-time favorites.” “RIP Louie Anderson! You were as gracious and kind as you were funny. Rest well!! Keep ’em laughing in Heaven,” tweeted Viola Davis.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Filmmaker Travon Free Remembers Louie Anderson: “One of the Kindest, Warmest and Funniest People”

Hollywood is mourning Louie Anderson following his death on Friday. The actor and stand-up comedian rose to fame as a comic before co-creating the animated series Life With Louie, hosting a revival of Family Feud and making an Emmy-winning turn as Christine Baskets on the FX series Baskets. Anderson had been undergoing cancer treatment after being diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Here, writer and comedian Travon Free, an Emmy winner for his work on The Daily Show and Oscar winner for directing the short film Two Distant Strangers, remembers his mentor and friend.  When I started my stand-up comedy career...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Celebrities honor Louie Anderson after his death

Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
Boston Herald

Louie Anderson, Meat Loaf die on the same day

Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died Friday. He was 68. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer, said Glenn Schwartz, his longtime...
CELEBRITIES
southernillinoisnow.com

Hollywood takes to social media to remember Louie Anderson

Like millions of his fans, Louie Anderson‘s famous friends are remembering the Emmy-winning comic and Baskets actor on social media. Anderson passed away this morning at a Las Vegas hospital, from complications of cancer. He was 68. It didn’t take long for his Hollywood colleagues to take to social media to mourn him. Here are some of their posts so far:
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Zach Galifianakis Remembers Louie Anderson as 'Caring and Tender'

Zach Galifianakis is opening up about the loss of Louie Anderson. In a statement to ET, the 52-year-old actor said he'll remember the late comic as "pure." "His essence triggered child-like euphoria when he was around," Galifianakis continued. "He was caring and tender. And you learn that his tenderness was born out of pain. Makes you love him even more. I will miss him tremendously."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Diane Neal Remembers Louie Anderson in Touching Post

Law & Order: SVU actress Diane Neal honors the memory of late comedian Louie Anderson with a heartfelt tribute. Wow, another amazing, kind, generous, wonderful and funny man, [Louie Anderson] has left us,” Neal wrote on Instagram.” The actress added a photo of herself alongside Anderson and fellow comedian Helen Long. While she is mostly known for her tenure on SVU, Neal is also a stand-up comedian. She previously opened for Anderson’s Las Vegas show.
CELEBRITIES
inlander.com

It took Paul Reiser decades to return to his first love — the comedy stage

Paul Reiser was an omnipresent comedic force not too long ago. During the '80s, you'd see him doing stand-up on late-night talk shows or HBO between jobs adding comic relief to movies like Diner, Beverly Hills Cop and Aliens. During the '90s, he co-starred with Helen Hunt in Mad About You, a long-running NBC sitcom that kicked off evening lineups that included Friends and Seinfeld.
SPOKANE, WA

