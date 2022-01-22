Louie Anderson Took His Time and Reminded Me to Do the Same, Remembers Paul Feig

The tragic death of Louie Anderson left such stars as Pauley Shore, Gilbert Gottfried, and DL Hughley heartbroken over the loss of their ‘kind’ and ‘gracious’ friend. The death of Louie Anderson on Friday (Jan. 21) sent shockwaves throughout the comedy world. The Baskets star and standup comedy icon reportedly passed away while receiving treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a diagnosis he announced just days before. While many had hoped that Louie, 68, would beat cancer, such was not the case, which left many of his peers devastated. “No words!” tweeted DL Hughley. “RIP Louie!! One of my all-time favorites.” “RIP Louie Anderson! You were as gracious and kind as you were funny. Rest well!! Keep ’em laughing in Heaven,” tweeted Viola Davis.
