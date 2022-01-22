Louie Anderson Took His Time and Reminded Me to Do the Same, Remembers Paul Feig

Pauly Shore revealed that he said his goodbyes to Louie Anderson this week. On Twitter, the comedian asked for prayers as he visited his friend in Las Vegas. It was just revealed that Anderson is undergoing treatment for Blood Cancer. Rolling Stone had the first report about this, and Shore gave his impressions of how the comedian is doing. Large B-cel lymphoma is a nasty disease. In the past, Anderson had been vocal about his health. Back in 2003, he talked about having a procedure to correct some unspecified heart issue. The actor is still with us, so Shore just wanted some positive energy out there. Read what he had to say down below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO