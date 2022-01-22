ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Watch now: Three takeaways from Illinois' loss at Maryland

By ANDERSON KIMBALL
Quad-Cities Times
 7 days ago

The Illini got cold at the wrong time. Scoreless for the final 2:39, No. 17 Illinois fell 81-65 to Maryland on the road Friday for its second loss of the week after the Terps (10-9, 2-6 Big Ten) ended the game on an 11-0 run and outscored Illinois (13-5, 6-2) 30-10...

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

College football: 10 teams that could crash Playoff in 2022

The Cincinnati Bearcats crashed the College Football Playoff in grand fashion this past season. They weren't alone — Michigan made its first appearance as well. It marked the first time since 2015 that two teams made their CFB Playoff debut in the same year. While odds are unlikely of a couple capturing the same feat in 2022, one program breaking through could very well be on the horizon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Maryland State
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after Tennessee's win over Florida

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said after the 18th-ranked Vols rallied to beat Florida 78-71 Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “Well to be honest, we went five minutes without shooting the ball. When I start talking about our team, I do not want to take anything away from Florida. Mike White is a terrific basketball coach and did exactly what we thought he would do coming in here, play small ball, use speed, and go after it. The way we turned the ball over, we just can’t do it. It came from guys that we count on to handle the ball, but to win a game after going five minutes without attempting a field goal is tough to do, but our guys stayed in there. We were 9-for-9 in the last four minutes from the free throw line, we didn’t handle the special situations on the baseline very well. I thought we talked a lot before the game, but I don’t think we did anything that we talked about in terms of our game plan. You have got to give Florida credit for that because they hit a couple bombs early that I thought got us back on our heels, and why I don’t know, but we did not do a great job with our ball screen coverage early and got spread out more than we wanted to be spread out, but the turnovers we had, there is no defense for it. Those were ones that just take your breath away. We are too many games into the season for our guards to turn it over the way that they do. It is just not respecting the game, not respecting the ball, and not respecting their teammates. I don’t know if I have ever coached a game in my career where we go five minutes without taking a shot. I am sitting there thinking, ‘What in the world is going here.’ But I think you have to give Florida credit for it.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Frazier
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Coleman Hawkins
Quad-Cities Times

Watch now: Illinois enters matchup with Northwestern in thick of Big Ten title race

CHAMPAIGN — When Andre Curbelo returned Jan. 17 against Purdue, it looked like Illinois would finally get some stability in its lineup. That quickly turned out not to be the case when Curbelo went into health and safety protocols and Kofi Cockburn entered concussion protocols, and the No. 24 Illini (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten) have been all hands on deck since.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quad-Cities Times

Taylor Ridge Rockridge cancels check from Monmouth-Roseville 53-42

Taylor Ridge Rockridge charged Monmouth-Roseville and collected a 53-42 victory on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball. The Titans showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-11 advantage over the Rockets as the first quarter ended. The Titans came from behind...
TAYLOR RIDGE, IL
Quad-Cities Times

The finishing five: Hawkeyes and Boilermakers

Five things to ponder following the Iowa basketball team's 83-73 loss to No. 6 Purdue on Thursday night:. Purdue's 61.2% shooting touch marked the fourth time in six games an opponent has shot better than 50% against the Hawkeyes. It was by far the best shooting effort of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quad-Cities Times

Hawkeye women look to avenge lone Big Ten loss

In the six games since Northwestern put the only Big Ten blemish on the Iowa women’s basketball record, the Hawkeyes have taken nothing for granted. Opponent after opponent has paid for the stinging 77-69 setback the Wildcats delivered on Jan. 6. Iowa has won by an average of 23.7...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion
Quad-Cities Times

Woodhull Al/Cam staggers Annawan with punishing performance 65-36

Woodhull Al/Cam showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Annawan 65-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup. Recently on January 21 , Annawan squared up on Knoxville in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
ANNAWAN, IL
Quad-Cities Times

Hawkeyes waste comeback in setback to No. 6 Boilermakers

IOWA CITY — In an 83-73 loss to sixth-ranked Purdue, the Iowa basketball team learned a tough lesson Thursday. “To beat a good team, you have to play a full 40-minute game,’’ Hawkeye sophomore Keegan Murray said. “We didn’t get that done. We didn't have the energy we needed in the first half.’’
COLLEGE SPORTS
Quad-Cities Times

Eastern Illinois hosts Tennessee State on home losing streak

Tennessee State Tigers (9-12, 4-5 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-17, 1-6 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Tennessee State looking to break its four-game home skid. The Panthers are 2-6 on their home court. Eastern Illinois allows 72.0 points to opponents and has been...
CHARLESTON, IL
Quad-Cities Times

Illinois' bounce-back win not surprising to those who know Underwood

The University of illinois men's basketball team was supposed to be a mainstay in the nation's top 10 all season. Instead, it has been nothing but another full-time job for head coach Brad Underwood to keep the Fighting Illini moving forward considering he hasn't had a full roster to play with.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Quad-Cities Times

No quarter given: Geneseo puts down Sterling 64-16

Geneseo earned a convincing 64-16 win over Sterling for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 27. In recent action on January 20, Geneseo faced off against Galesburg and Sterling took on East Moline United Township on January 20 at East Moline United Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
STERLING, IL
Quad-Cities Times

Riverdale tackles Morrison 67-35

Port Byron Riverdale dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 67-35 victory over Morrison in an Illinois boys basketball matchup. The Rams' offense stomped on to a 37-15 lead over the Mustangs at halftime. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports...
MORRISON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy