Bobcats beat Indians in physical finale

VENICE — In the grand scheme of things, it didn’t really matter who won Friday night’s high school soccer matchup between North Port and Venice.

But try telling the players that.

The Bobcats and Indians played an aggressive and passionate 80 minutes as players collided, earned cards and even ended the game in a brief scuffle as North Port held on for a 4-2 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.

“I coach a lot of these guys (in club soccer), seven players from their team and five from ours,” North Port coach Joey Sorbino said. “I think that the spirit of the game gets into them a little more when they know each other personally, and obviously, we don’t want that.

“We don’t want any of the nasty fouls. We don’t want any accusations. And I know (Venice) doesn’t want it either. Getting away from that, though, I think the game played really well for both teams.”

The friendly trash talk began pregame and continued throughout the night between the Indians and Bobcats, who battle each other year-round in both high school and club soccer.

Playing without four starters — Andrew Gibbons, Juan Solis, Andrew Grisales and Geronimo Gutierrez — with some away for club soccer and some out with injury, the Bobcats took an early lead as Chris Vega recorded a pair of goals before the first water break.

It looked as though that score would hold into halftime until Matthew Groves stole the ball from Thomas Simontchik and laced it off the left post, ricocheting into the net to cut the Bobcats’ lead in half.

North Port, however, wouldn’t let Venice fully back into the game at any point.

It extended the lead back to 3-1 in the 44th minute as Kristian Francis outraced the Venice defense and snuck a shot just underneath the outstretched leg of Indians goalkeeper Brendan Reilly.

After several close looks, including a laser shot over the goal by Matteo Stallone and a point-blank shot off the Bobcats goalkeeper by Sebastian Somenzini, the Indians finally found the back of the net as Ben Tary headed in a corner kick from Luca Rueda in the 58th minute — cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The physical play and smack-talk only heightened as the end of the game drew near, but the finish would prove to be a bit anticlimactic.

A handball in the box called on Venice in the 72nd minute set up North Port forward Michael Olszewski with a penalty kick that he drilled into the right side of the net to put the lead firmly out of reach.

“It could have went either way. We had 17 shots on goal,” Venice coach Dave Porvaznik said. “They just didn’t go in, but that’s part of the game. I don’t want to take anything away from them, but three of their four goals were on our mistakes.

“That’s a hard pill to swallow.”

The back-and-forth battle wouldn’t end with the final whistle, though, as a Venice player was given a red card after the final whistle for starting a scuffle with a Bobcats player.

With the regular season now officially over for both teams, each will turn its attention to their respective district quarterfinal matchups — North Port hosting Sarasota and Venice hosting Lehigh on Wednesday night at 7 — these two teams could see each other again with their seasons on the line.

“There was a lot of emotion in the game,” Porvaznik said. “There was friendly trash talking before the game because they are friends in club. But at the same time, they are representing their school and there is some school pride in that.

“They wanted to win. We wanted to win. And we were both gonna leave it out on the field. It got a little ugly out there on both sides, but you have to keep your cool and outplay them. We’re gonna move forward, but there’s a chance we see each other again.”