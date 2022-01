It was messy and too close for comfort, but the Chicago Bulls kept trending in the right direction with a 111-105 win over the Toronto Raptors. It’s too early to tell if the tide actually is turning for the Bulls. Wednesday’s victory at the United Center marked their first consecutive wins since Jan. 7, and the Bulls tumbled out of first place in the Eastern Conference with seven losses in that two-week span.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO