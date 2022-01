MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev was fined for an outburst against the umpire in Friday's high-octane semifinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was himself penalised for illegal coaching. In all, A$69,000 in fines have been handed out for 24 code violations in the men's events...

