Craig boys split in Big Eight Conference swim triangular

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
 7 days ago

The Janesville Craig boys swimming team battled to a split in a Big Eight Conference triangular Friday.

The Cougars defeated Madison East but lost to Madison Memorial.

David Cummings finished second in the 50 freestyle to highlight Craig's swimmers.

Several of the younger guys are getting better and better," Craig coach Matthew Palma said. "Their hard work is paying off."

CRAIG 96, EAST 71

MEMORIAL 127, CRAIG 43

MEMORIAL 123, EAST 41

200 medley relay—1. Memorial 1:40.64. 200 freestyle—1. Charlie House (M) 1:46.56; 3. Ben Witt (C) 1:51.2. 200 individual medley—1. Gabe Pitzen (M) 1:59.07; 3. Jameson Punzel (C) 2:12.59. 50 freestyle—1. Ben Connor (E) 22.79; 2. David Cummings (C) 23.71. 100 butterfly—1. Joe Dawson (M) 58.81; 3. Colin Van Sickle (C) 1:08.08. 100 freestyle—1. House (M) 49.63. 500 freestyle—1. Alex Heinrich (M) 5:09.37. 200 freestyle relay—1. Memorial 1:33.43. 100 backstroke—1. Connor Smith (E) 53.11. 100 breaststroke—1. Etienne Dolezal (M) 1:04.62. 400 freestyle relay—1. Memorial 3:24.08.

GazetteXtra

Zimmerman wins the all-around to lead Parker gymnasts against Middleton

Despite Karlie Zimmerman’s first-place finish in the all-around, Janesville Parker’s gymnasts came up short in a Big Eight Conference dual meet against Middleton on Thursday. The Cardinals defeated the Vikings 127.715-113.675. Zimmerman tied for first on floor exercise, was third on vault and led a Parker 1-2-3 finish in the all-around with a score of 30.35. ...
MIDDLETON, WI
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater women's basketball: Taylor leads Warhawks to double-overtime victory

WHITEWATER After Johanna Taylor delivered the go-ahead boom, a couple of former Whippets finished the job for the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team Wednesday night. Taylor’s jump shot with 51 seconds remaining in the second overtime put the Warhawks ahead to stay, and two free throws each from Whitewater High School products Kacie Carollo and Rebekah Schumacher iced a 74-69 victory over UW-Stevens Point in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game. ...
WHITEWATER, WI
