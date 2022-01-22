Craig boys split in Big Eight Conference swim triangular

The Janesville Craig boys swimming team battled to a split in a Big Eight Conference triangular Friday.

The Cougars defeated Madison East but lost to Madison Memorial.

David Cummings finished second in the 50 freestyle to highlight Craig's swimmers.

Several of the younger guys are getting better and better," Craig coach Matthew Palma said. "Their hard work is paying off."

CRAIG 96, EAST 71

MEMORIAL 127, CRAIG 43

MEMORIAL 123, EAST 41

200 medley relay—1. Memorial 1:40.64. 200 freestyle—1. Charlie House (M) 1:46.56; 3. Ben Witt (C) 1:51.2. 200 individual medley—1. Gabe Pitzen (M) 1:59.07; 3. Jameson Punzel (C) 2:12.59. 50 freestyle—1. Ben Connor (E) 22.79; 2. David Cummings (C) 23.71. 100 butterfly—1. Joe Dawson (M) 58.81; 3. Colin Van Sickle (C) 1:08.08. 100 freestyle—1. House (M) 49.63. 500 freestyle—1. Alex Heinrich (M) 5:09.37. 200 freestyle relay—1. Memorial 1:33.43. 100 backstroke—1. Connor Smith (E) 53.11. 100 breaststroke—1. Etienne Dolezal (M) 1:04.62. 400 freestyle relay—1. Memorial 3:24.08.