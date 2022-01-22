Road rage in Colorado Springs leads to shooting

On Friday, a man was shot due to a road rage incident.

It happened at around 4: 30 p.m. near Northgate and Roller Coaster Road.

Colorado Springs Police tell News 5 that two men got into a physical fight and that one man shot the other.

The injured man was taken to the hospital is expected to be ok.

No arrests have been made, and charges are pending.

