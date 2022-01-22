ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road rage in Colorado Springs leads to shooting

By Caitlin Sullivan
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 7 days ago
On Friday, a man was shot due to a road rage incident.

It happened at around 4: 30 p.m. near Northgate and Roller Coaster Road.

Colorado Springs Police tell News 5 that two men got into a physical fight and that one man shot the other.

The injured man was taken to the hospital is expected to be ok.

No arrests have been made, and charges are pending.

