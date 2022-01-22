ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Icy roads Friday into Saturday in parts of Southern Colorado

By Bill Folsom
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyRot_0dsddSOE00

Snow crews will be out through the night Friday across much of Southern Colorado. Roads are likely to get slick from a mid-January storm.

Snow starting Friday afternoon will meet pavement that has been warming for several days. "Anything that does melt--when the really cold temperatures come in overnight and the temperatures drop, we expect that to freeze,” said Colorado Springs Public Works Operations Manager, Corey Farkas. Snow totals will likely be small, but even a little snow on top of a thin layer of ice can make roads very slippery.

Crews will likely be doing more deicing than plowing. "Putting down granular deicer and liquid deicer on, to try to break that bond and get plowed off,” said Farkas.

The snow will be patchy along the front range. Drivers going to the high country should be prepared for higher snow totals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy