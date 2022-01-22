ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

WATCH: New Castle County Police, Neighbor Rescue Elderly Woman Trapped Under SUV

By Siafa Lewis
 7 days ago

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County police come to the rescue of an elderly woman trapped underneath a vehicle. The scene was captured on bodycam video.

This may have been a different story if not for some quick thinking and even quicker actions from a pair of neighbors and a handful of police officers earlier this week.

On Wednesday morning, a 70-year old woman was on her way to get groceries when she exited her SUV, forgot to shift it into park from reverse and ended up pinned under the vehicle.

A neighbor saw this, called 911 and knocked on another neighbor’s door.

“She proceeds to tell me that my neighbor is stuck under her car. So from that instance, I kind of jumped into action,” neighbor Kyle Stant said.

Stant saw his neighbor under the SUV. The front left tire sat on her left arm and her legs were stuck in the wheel well.

“She grabbed my leg. She told me, ‘Don’t leave me. I don’t want anything to happen to me.’ I told her, ‘I’m here, nothing’s going to happen. I’m not going anywhere,'” Stant said.

Shortly thereafter, New Castle County police officers arrived.

“Luckily, there was a neighbor there who had a jack quickly assembled. He started lifting the car with the jack. He started raising it and it just, it didn’t appear to be enough. So other officers got on scene. They came up with the idea to lift up the car and once they lifted it and the car started coming up, I pulled her out from under the well,” Officer Nicholas Manucci said.

Two of the officers on the scene started working on the force on Monday.

“It was nice to know we helped. Just hoping that she did well in the hospital, everything’s taken care of. EMS did a great job,” Officer Anthony Cardile said.

“When people think about police they think they show up when a crime is committed or something bad is happening but we were able to make somethign good out of a really bad situation,” Officer Vincent Butler said.

Stant wouldn’t have it when CBS3 called him a hero.

“I guess I can say I was at the right place at the right time to help. That’s all I try to do,” he said.

The woman who got pinned under her car suffered a broken hip, several broken ribs and a punctured lung. However, she is out of surgery and has a new hip. She’s in recovery and she’ll be able to go home to her son’s house in the next few days.

Ruth
7d ago

So proud of you guys for quick thinking. I consider all of you hero’s even though you don’t think so. It’s nice to have great neighbors that look out for each other. Good luck in your recovery ❤️‍🩹…Thanks to the officers also I know you guys do a lot of good!!!!

Truth Sets U Free
6d ago

Thank God for good neighbors, and good police officers! Prayers for everyone; especially the lady that was trapped! 🙏🏼

IN THIS ARTICLE
