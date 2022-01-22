ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Garvey tells Lobos their upward journey can begin here, as it did for him

ABQJournal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Steve Garvey first came to Albuquerque in 1969 as a fresh-faced 20-year-old in just his second year of professional ball, the city was quite a bit different then. Now, more than a half-century later, the city and the youngster have grown up, although Garvey still looks like he can turn...

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former World Series Champion Has Died At 75

On Thursday morning, the Major League Baseball world lost a beloved figure when a longtime player and coach passed away. Gene Clines, a World Series champion with the Pittsburgh Pirates, passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 75 years old. In addition to winning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Bay Area

How Barry Bonds Could Still Make Baseball Hall of Fame in Future

How Bonds could still get into Baseball Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After a decade of waiting to see if he would reach 75 percent of the vote, Barry Bonds will now ... wait to see if he can get 75 percent of the vote. Bonds...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Yeager
Person
Tod Brown
Person
Steve Howe
Person
Steve Garvey
New York Post

Ivan Rodriguez wants Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens in Hall of Fame

At least one current Baseball Hall of Famer would like to see a future with Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens at his side. Ivan Rodriguez, the catcher elected by the Baseball Writers Association of America on his first try in 2017, endorsed the eventual election of his contemporaries Bonds and Clemens, who fell off the writers’ ballot Tuesday when they failed to land the required 75 percent support in their 10th and final try. Both will be eligible for consideration by the Today’s Game Era Committee, which will convene in December and then again in December 2024.
MLB
Fox Sports Radio

'Shame on You, Jeff Passan': Doug Gottlieb Rips HOF Voters Supporting Bonds

Doug Gottlieb: “There is a new movement to get Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens into the Baseball Hall of Fame… The younger generation believes Barry Bonds should be in and the younger generation is completely ill-informed. You’ll get people who say ‘STEROIDS WEREN’T ILLEGAL!’ That’s not true. They didn’t have official tests for steroids, so it was an ‘on your honor’ sort of feel. There’s an entire generation of people who believe steroids weren’t illegal. That just frankly isn’t true. When you start the conversation with a lie it’s really hard to have a conversation. If you want to say ‘WELL, EVERYONE WAS DOING IT!’, would that work when you told your parents everyone was doing it? ‘If Johnny stood in traffic would you do it too??’ If it wasn’t wrong, do you know what Barry Bonds would say about steroid use? ‘Of course I used steroids, it wasn’t illegal, it wasn’t frowned upon, everybody used it, and it helped me.’ He’s never articulated such. His trainer went to jail covering for him. He did the ‘I never knowingly used steroids’ when everyone knew he was going to Balco for a reason, his head size grew, his production was better, and he wasn’t washed up but he was doing what most players in their 30’s do – fading off into the sunset. And then he went back to the most prodigious home run hitter we’ve ever seen. Tell me any profession where midway through your career you break one of the core rules of that profession by cheating, and then you expect to be rewarded as one of the all-time greats. Do you think they’re going to name buildings after Jordan Belfort and teach the ways of Jordan Belfort?? If there was a stock broker or finance Hall of Fame, Jordan Belfort wouldn’t be in it, would he? They can’t take away Bonds’ money, they can’t take away his records, the only thing you have left that matters to anybody is the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is full of guys who don’t have virtue, but this was a lack of virtue which directly affected his performance, and also screwed up how we look at the entire rest of baseball. You have people spreading this story that steroids weren’t illegal – OF COURSE it was illegal. If it wasn’t wrong then how come none of them have come out and said it wasn’t wrong? Because they all know it was wrong. Imagine if you found out that Tom Brady having the ability to play at 44-years-old was helped by performance-enhancing drugs? It would nullify the last ten years of his career. Why doesn’t it in baseball when the numbers are all that’s it’s about, and the numbers are completely skewed? If the steroids didn’t help then why aren’t the home run numbers what they used to be? Of course they help. He used them and it elongated his career, which kept hundreds of players out of the big leagues, it completely changed how we look at all-time numbers, and who’s in the Hall of Fame. It screwed up how we look at older players and the expectations of how they’re supposed to play like in their late-30’s. It’s fake, it’s phony, it’s not real, and it strikes at the core of what sports are about, which is ‘are you better than the other guy?’ through your work ethic, through your intelligence, through your hand-eye coordination, and through your own natural ability. Imaging going to your spouse and saying ‘At the end I cheated, but in the beginning I was a really good husband for 20 years!’ That doesn’t matter. Clemens and Bonds robbed Father Time but also robbed baseball. SHAME ON YOU, JEFF PASSAN, SHAME ON YOU. You’re a great reporter, not good, but SHAME ON YOU. ‘He belongs in the Hall of Fame, it’s a museum’… Tell me a museum that puts an artist in it who cheated and somebody else did it, and still claims credit for it? Do you think it would hang in the museum?? ‘WELL, IT’S JUST S MUSEUM!’ Do we honor people in museums who have cheated to attain their success and have been proven to be cheaters? NO, and why would we do it with baseball? Because we liked home runs?”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Begin Here#Yankees#College Baseball#The Texas League#First Pitch Banquet#Dodger#Major League#The San Diego Padres
thinkbluepc.com

3 Pitchers Dodgers Could Acquire to Boost Staff

After two days of meetings, no one really knows if we are inching closer to ending the MLB lockout, which has been going on since December. The possibility of MLB canceling games now seems like a higher possibility. As a fan, it is starting to get a bit concerning to complete a full regular season.
MLB
ABQJournal

Sports Speak Up! Angst over the Lobo women’s Thursday loss at UNLV

MOUNTAIN WEST Conference officials once again changed a UNM basketball game’s outcome by altering the technical foul chest-bump call on UNLV and did not acknowledge the timeout signaled by the Lobos. Will conference administrators comment on it? Of course not. And coach Mike Bradbury not showing up for his postgame radio show to explain what took place for all the Lobo fans listening was disappointing, too. The UNLV women play their home games in Cox Pavilion. Hopefully the MWC Championship game will be contested between these two teams in the Thomas & Mack Center. Advantage UNM at the “Pit West.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABQJournal

Harrison: If you’ll wait for it, read a better idea here for NFL overtime

Last things first: Imagine if ties in football weren’t regarded as sooooooooo 1968. Imagine if last Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs game took place in the regular season in a world with no overtime. That Harrison (no relation, thanks) Butker long field goal to tie it at 36 and end it would be the ultimate mic drop to the greatest NFL display many of us have seen.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABQJournal

Sports Speak Up! The refs hate the Lobos (again and of course)

AS INDICATED by his record UNM basketball coach Richard Pitino is a mediocre coach. This team lacks size but they also lack defense, don’t force fouls, take charges and are weak at the free throw line. All but size can be taught. You get what you pay for. UNM overpaid for a very mediocre coach and the team and fans are paying the price.
BASKETBALL
Popculture

Longtime ESPN Reporter to Retire After 32 Years

A longtime ESPN reporter is calling it a career. The network announced that Mark Schwarz will retire on Monday after 32 years on the job. He began his ESPN career in 1990 and covered nearly everything in the sports world. Recently, Schwarz has been seen on the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, reporting on a news topic of the day for the "SC Report."
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

New York Yankees may have just hired Aaron Boone’s replacement

Manager Aaron Boone may have been put on notice by the New York Yankees with their most recent hiring. There was some thought that Aaron Boone wouldn’t be back with the New York Yankees in 2022. The two sides disguised the situation after the 2021 season was through, ultimately deciding to keep the skipper but make some changes to the coaching staff around him.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy