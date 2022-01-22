Family, Friends Remember Man Who Saved Five People From Murrah Building

A man who helped save five people from the Oklahoma City Bombing was laid to rest today.

His friends and family said he was a hero, because he helped those people, despite being blind.

Raymond Washburn is one of the heroes from the Oklahoma City Bombing.

"In this dark time, the love from this man's heart illuminated the darkness, no Raymond couldn't physically see, but the love in his heart got him to his feet," said Princella Smith.

Raymond owned and operated a snack bar on the fourth floor of the Murrah building.

After the bomb went off, he helped five people get out.

He told them to put their arms on the person in front of them, and he led through the smoke and ash.

"He told them to march, and march down this stairwell, he said you gotta come on, we gotta get out of here," Princella said.

Richard Wittman is Raymond's cousin and they grew up together.

Richard said he was proud of Raymond on the day of the bombing, but was also proud of how he lived his entire life.

"So in that sense, he was a hero in the way he was able to function, make his way in life, work, his everyday life," he said.

Princella Smith is making a documentary about Raymond's life.

She said she hopes this story of his actions that day, as well as every day, will inspire others and make a difference in the world.

"I promise you the world is going to know your story, I promise you that love is illuminating will be a phrase because Raymond Washburn's life is going to make it a phrase," she said.