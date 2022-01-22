ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon Knight Trailer Sets YouTube Records for Marvel

By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans were apparently eager for the release of the first full Moon Knight trailer, with the video setting new YouTube records for a Marvel streaming show. The trailer made its world premiere Monday night during the NFL Wildcard Game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams on ESPN. Five Marvel...

comicbook.com

Vibe

Madea Makes Surprise Comeback In Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Watch

When Tyler Perry announced the arrival of his 2019 film, A Madea Family Funeral, he shocked fans when he explained he would be retiring the iconic character. He explained that as he’d gotten older, he wanted to do something different and felt the character had “run out of things to say.” Yet, he didn’t want the finality of killing her off. However, after revealing Madea stepping out of retirement and a slew of social media posts that many wrote off as Perry trolling from earlier this month, it appears Madea is officially back. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shang-Chi: Brie Larson and Mark Ruffalo Were Only Avengers Filmed for Post-Credits Scene

The closing moments of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings saw the eponymous hero seemingly join the ranks of the Avengers, conversing with Wong (Benedict Wong), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) within the halls of the Sanctum Sanctorum. The scene in question shows both Danvers and Banner researching the Ten Rings and how they came to be.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Brings Back a Rogue One Fan-Favorite in a Terrifying Way

The fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett was released today, and it caught Star Wars fans up on what Mando has been doing since the second season of The Mandalorian came to an end. "The Return of the Mandalorian" features a flashback to the Great Purge of Mandalore, and the scene includes KX-series Imperial droids exterminating the people of the planet. Of course, KX droids are the same model as fan-favorite K-2SO, who was voiced by Alan Tudyk in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight Could Upset the Future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A storm is brewing, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe may soon be changed forever. Maybe that's the slightest bit of hyperbole, or maybe every single word of that is true. Maybe, just maybe, Moon Knight will forever upset the status quo the MCU is known for. Throughout the past 14 years, Marvel Studios has built the biggest franchise in Hollywood by following the same formula: film a superhero film (or limited series), sprinkle in some jokes that may or may not land, run a cut of everything strenuously through a few rounds of test screenings on the Disney lot, fix everything with reshoots, release the movie, and earn a billion dollars.
MOVIES
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Oscar Isaac
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Has Tried Using Bug Three Times, But Hasbro Won't Let Him

James Gunn really, really, really wants to use Bug in a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. While the filmmaker has revealed Hasbro owns the live-action rights to the character before, he took to a Twitter thread Saturday to reveal he's tried using the cosmic character on at least three separate occasions—one time for each of the films in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Actor Says the Trailer Will "Blow People's Minds"

One of the stars of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series claims fans will be blown away when its first trailer finally drops. Obi-Wan Kenobi will see the return of Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master after his portrayals in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The upcoming series will join the Star Wars slate of original programming on Disney+, which includes The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Star Wars: Visions.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Secret Invasion: First Look Revealed of Emilia Clarke on Marvel Series Set

There are many more Marvel Cinematic Universe shows coming to Disney+ this year, and one is currently in production. Secret Invasion resumed filming in the U.K. this week, and Game of Thrones and Solo: A Star Wars Story alum, Emilia Clarke, was finally spotted on set. It's still unclear who Clarke is playing in the new show, but there's been a lot of speculation from comic book fans. Clarke was seen on set with Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) further fueling the rumor that could be playing SWORD's Abigail Brand.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Iron Man: Tony Stark Becomes Iron God, Confronts Avengers in New Marvel Preview

In the decades since his 1963 debut, Tony Stark's tenure across Marvel Comics has gone into some interesting and unexpected direction. The current run of Iron Man has taken that to new and fascinating heights, including a recent arc that has turned him into an "Iron God" and given him the Power Cosmic. Last week, Marvel Entertainment released an early look at Iron Man #16, which arrives in comic shops in this week. The issue continues the "Iron God" arc with fascinating fanfare, bringing him back to Earth and face-to-face with his team of allies, which includes Hellcat, War Machine, Frog-Man, and Gargoyle. That situation is then complicated when the Avengers and the Fantastic Four arrive, and begin to have differing points of view on how Tony handled the recent threat of Korvac.
COMICS
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Full Moon#The Arizona Cardinals#Espn#Marvel Youtube#Wandavision#The Winter Soldier#Falcon#Winter Soldier#Heat Vision#The Star Wars Disney
ComicBook

Jackass Forever Director Reveals the Scariest Moment From Any Jackass Set

After waiting over ten years since Jackass 3D, Jackass Forever is finally hitting theaters next week. Jackass first began as an MTV series back in 2000, and the cast's 20 years of stunts and pranks have resulted in $24 million in injuries. According to a study commissioned by Nova Legal Funding (via IGN), Johnny Knoxville alone sustained an estimated $8.66 million worth of injuries over the years. In honor of Jackass Forever, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, who helmed all four Jackass movies. We asked Tremaine if he could recall the most scared he's ever been on set, and he brought up a terrifying moment from the first film as well as the injury Knoxville sustained during a bull stunt while making Jackass Forever.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Thriller Soaring Through the Top 10

Some Netflix original films get a ton of publicity ahead of their release; films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, or The Christmas Chronicles. Others, however, seem to arrive on the streaming service with very little warning. Despite virtually no promotion in the lead-up to their debuts, a few of these films find a way through the cracks and become popular with subscribers all on their own. Two such movies are currently topping the Netflix popularity charts.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Brad Williams Weighs in on Peter Dinklage's Snow White Dwarf Concerns

Comedian Brad Williams is agreeing with Peter Dinklage about Disney's upcoming Snow White project. In an interview with TMZ, the actor explained how there would have to be a lot of work to get this progressive vision of Snow White off the ground. As someone who was born with dwarfism himself, Williams has a unique perspective on the story that a lot of people might miss. In fact, the conversations around this project have evolved since Dinklage made his first remarks. Disney put out a statement themselves about how they were moving forward with one of their most beloved properties. The Snow White movie will proceed a little differently than before and the conversation is ongoing. Williams got to give his two cents, but not before getting a joke off.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker Episode 5 Confirms He Fought Fan-Favorite Batman Villain

The fifth episode of Peacemaker made its debut on HBO Max on Thursday, bringing another chapter in the wild story of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena). Along the way of the series' existing episodes, James Gunn's script has referenced or alluded to some random aspects of DC Comics lore. That has included a number of costumed antiheroes or villains from DC's mythos, including Doll-Man, Bat-Mite, Matter-Eater Lad, and more. The streak continued in the series' fifth episode, which directly referenced one of the weirdest and most beloved villains in Batman's rogues gallery. Spoilers for Episode 5 of Peacemaker, "Monkey Dory", below! Only look if you want to know!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Orphan: First Kill Star Says She Was "Thoroughly Disturbed" by Her Appearance in the Prequel

Horror movies getting prequels isn't at all a new concept, but with the upcoming Orphan: First Kill, such an endeavor presented a number of challenges for the filmmakers. While fans are delighted that Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman is returning to reprise her role of Esther, the actor was only 12 when the film was released, which means the now-24-year-old Fuhrman was tasked with embodying the look of a young child. Additionally, the production relied on makeup effects and forced-perspective filmmaking techniques as opposed to digital trickery to pull off the feat, with Fuhrman recently noting she felt "thoroughly disturbed" with the finished product. Orphan: First Kill doesn't yet have a release date.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Free Guy Only Got to Use Marvel and Star Wars Easter Eggs Because of Ryan Reynolds and His "Super Powerful Friends"

One of the biggest box office surprises of last year, Free Guy had plenty of moments throughout its runtime to get movie fans talking. It's a funny and heartfelt film in its own right, but a few cameos and massive Easter eggs had theaters around the country buzzing. The final act of the film, which is set in a video game world, sees Ryan Reynolds' titular Guy wield both the shield of Captain Americaand Luke Skywalker's lightsaber. Part of what made those surprise Easter eggs so monumental for fans is that we're just not used to seeing such massive franchise items appear in other movies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Book Of Boba Fett Is Now Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

The Book of Boba Fett is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and fans are pleased. It was a bit of a weird start for the Disney+ exclusive, but this latest episode pushed things over the top. The aggregator has Boba Fett sitting at 86% freshness at the time of writing. All of that checks out when you remember how much hype the streaming show had coming into this year. Boba Fett is one of those Star Wars characters that already had a big fanbase. His appearance during The Mandalorian last season was one of the most celebrated episodes. Now, Mando has repaid the favor and fans are all-in on the ride to the finale. With so many threads converging, it's easy to forecast the action heating up in the last two episodes. But, all of that can wait as people pour over this week's episode and revel in all the Star Wars content ahead this year. Check out the post down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Movie Dethrones Netflix's Don't Look Up on Streaming Top 10 Charts

One Disney+ movie has dethroned Don't Look Up on the Top 10 streaming charts. The Netflix smash was knocked down the rankings by none other than Encanto according to Nielsen. That should not come as a shock for anyone out there reading. (Willing to be a number of you are humming "We Don't Talk About Bruno" right now reading this.) While Disney has come into conversation for pushing a number of animated movies to the streaming platform, the strategy seems to be working in this case. For what seemed like weeks, social media timelines were filled with fan posts and art about Encanto. It felt like the peak of Frozen all over again. But, as was reported this week, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has surpassed "Let It Go" on the charts as well. How far can it climb? That's anyone's guess. However this is a huge step for Disney in the streaming era.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Fan Shows Off Star and Stripe's Heroics With Bodypaint Cosplay

One awesome My Hero Academia fan has gone Plus Ultra with some cool body paint cosplay honoring the heroics of the United States of America's own number one hero, Star and Stripe. Kohei Horikoshi has introduced a number of memorable heroes and villains throughout the manga and anime franchise so far, but things have taken a turn for the intense with the start of the Final Act. This final arc has introduced some new key players to the franchise that have changed the scope of the series in some pretty big ways as it gets ready for the final conflict overall.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Script Reveals Official Names for Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Variants

It's officially awards season, and Sony is pushing Spider-Man: No Way Home hard. As part of the studio's For Your Consideration campaign, the outfit released the script for the Spidey team-up so voters could read through it as they think who to nominate. It's this script that officially gives us the names for the versions of Peter Parker played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the flick.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Director Bryce Dallas Howard Shows Off Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett director Bryce Dallas Howard showed off some behind-the-scenes photos from today's episodes. People are ecstatic about this week's entry and the filmmaker is feeling the love. In her post, she shows off that clapboard for the series. A lot of secrecy went into the fifth episode of the Disney+ series. That was probably a good idea when it involves so little of the titular character. However, it does give fans something they've been asking for since last year ended. Where was The Mandalorian and how does he figure into the intrigue on Tatooine. Both of those ideas have come into sharp focus for the rest of the season. Viewers assume the bounty hunter will join the cause of Boba Fett in the remaining chapter. If that's the case, a lot of them are already clamoring for more of Howard's steady direction heading forward in the franchise. Check out her Twitter post down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Star Reacts to James Gunn's Grim News for Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in production, and director James Gunn recently confirmed that this will be the last time the entire Guardians team is together onscreen. There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, and Gunn has previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to die. After the latest confirmation that this is the end, fans have taken to social media to express their fears about who might not survive the movie, and they're not the only ones to show a little sadness online. Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the MCU, also took to Twitter to react to Gunn's latest statement.
MOVIES

