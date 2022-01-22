Moon Knight Trailer Sets YouTube Records for Marvel

One Disney+ movie has dethroned Don't Look Up on the Top 10 streaming charts. The Netflix smash was knocked down the rankings by none other than Encanto according to Nielsen. That should not come as a shock for anyone out there reading. (Willing to be a number of you are humming "We Don't Talk About Bruno" right now reading this.) While Disney has come into conversation for pushing a number of animated movies to the streaming platform, the strategy seems to be working in this case. For what seemed like weeks, social media timelines were filled with fan posts and art about Encanto. It felt like the peak of Frozen all over again. But, as was reported this week, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has surpassed "Let It Go" on the charts as well. How far can it climb? That's anyone's guess. However this is a huge step for Disney in the streaming era.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO