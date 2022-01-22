Moon Knight Trailer Sets YouTube Records for Marvel

In the decades since his 1963 debut, Tony Stark's tenure across Marvel Comics has gone into some interesting and unexpected direction. The current run of Iron Man has taken that to new and fascinating heights, including a recent arc that has turned him into an "Iron God" and given him the Power Cosmic. Last week, Marvel Entertainment released an early look at Iron Man #16, which arrives in comic shops in this week. The issue continues the "Iron God" arc with fascinating fanfare, bringing him back to Earth and face-to-face with his team of allies, which includes Hellcat, War Machine, Frog-Man, and Gargoyle. That situation is then complicated when the Avengers and the Fantastic Four arrive, and begin to have differing points of view on how Tony handled the recent threat of Korvac.
