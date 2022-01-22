ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COMMENTARY: Will your church’s preaching and counseling be criminalized? A warning from America's Heartland

By ALBERT MOHLER
kentuckytoday.com
 7 days ago

It seems that no matter where you turn, threats against religious freedom continue to surface—and sometimes, those pressures against this precious liberty appear in unexpected places. You expect to see the rights of conscience suppressed in China, North Korea, and regrettably, in nations like Canada. Yet a recent development in the...

www.kentuckytoday.com

tennesseestar.com

Callista Gingrich Commentary: Protecting America’s First Freedom

On January 15, during a Sabbath service at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, four worshipers were taken hostage by Malik Faisal Akram. Thankfully, all four hostages were freed, but that does not erase the evil and hate surrounding this terrorist attack. Using Jewish worshippers as hostages to...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Pastors.com

Why Planning Your Preaching Matters

You can easily tell the difference between a well-prepared meal and one that was just thrown together at the last minute. If you eat all your meals at fast-food restaurants, you likely won’t be healthy. The same is true if you feed your church fast-food sermons. You can’t grow a healthy church on sermons you don’t prepare with care. When you skimp on sermon preparation, your church gets cheated.
New Pittsburgh Courier

How a heritage of Black preaching shaped MLK’s voice in calling for justice

A March 9, 1965 file photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama. King learned from these progressive black preachers who came before him. AP Photo, File. The name Martin Luther King Jr. is iconic in the United States. President Barack Obama mentioned King in both his Democratic National Convention nomination acceptance and victory speeches in 2008, when he said,
Times and Democrat

COMMENTARY: The promise of America

Decades ago, it was easy to talk about “the promise of America,” as historians and boosters did regularly, and have most people understand what you meant. These days, I worry they’d look at you as if you’d taken leave of your senses. Even before the pandemic threw us back on our heels, many people here and abroad increasingly viewed our country and its system of representative government as outdated, flawed, and in decline.
Indiana Society
Indiana State
wschronicle.com

Commentary: Untangling ourselves from government’s ‘dark side’

Guess what? I direct the following insight to, among others, the U.S. Congress, which annually and without comment, with only a few objectors, passes a trillion-dollar (and growing) military budget, by far the largest such budget on Planet Earth. “You cannot simultaneously prevent and prepare for war.”. The words are...
mediaite.com

MSNBC Erroneously Identifies White Supremacist and Anti-Semite as a Member of Turning Point USA

MSNBC on Tuesday erroneously identified white nationalist and white supremacist Nick Fuentes as a member of pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA. During a report on Stephanie Ruhle Reports by NBC News senior reporter Brandy Zadrozny about extremism in local communities since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a clip of Fuentes aired with a chyron that identified Fuentes as being with TPUSA.
POLITICS
Salon

Imagine another America: One where Black or brown people had attacked the Capitol

As you have been repeatedly reminded in recent days, one year ago, thousands of Donald Trump's followers launched a lethal attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of a larger coup attempt whose obvious goal was to overturn America's multiracial democracy and install their Great Leader as de facto dictator. Several people would died during the Capitol assault. More than 150 police officers and other law enforcement agents were injured.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT
Jesus Christ
Daily Beast

‘Racist’ Penn Law Prof Makes Disturbing Claim U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’

A controversial law professor at the University of Pennsylvania is taking heat—yet again—for her racist comments. This time, Amy Wax was called out for being xenophobic in a recent interview with Glenn Loury, a social sciences professor at Brown University, and was quick to clap back at her critics. But her “defense” only made things worse, when she directly stated that because “most” Asian Americans support Democrats, “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
SOCIETY
The Independent

John Legend joins thousands spamming Virginia tip line for parents who oppose critical race theory

TikTok users and activists are intentionally gumming up an email inbox established by the state of Virginia's Republican governor that allow parents to report teachers they believe are "behaving objectionably”. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin campaigned on stopping Critical Race Theory in public schools – an easy task, considering CRT is not taught in K-12 schools – and established an email address that parents could use to report teachers who they deem inappropriate. "...[It's] for parents to send us any instances where they feel that their fundamental rights are being violated, where their children are not being respected, where...
CELEBRITIES
#Christian Church#Preaching#Gender Dysphoria#United States#Heartland#World Magazine#Faith Church#The British Parliament
Deadline

Sister Janet Mead Dies: Nun Who Turned ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ Into International Rock Hit Was 84

Sister Janet Mead, a South Australian nun who had a 1970s hit with a rock version of “The Lord’s Prayer” that made her the first Australian with a US gold record, has died at 84. Mead died Wednesday of cancer, according to the The Catholic Archdiocese of Adelaide, Australia. She rose to fame in Australia after her “Rock Masses,” recorded at Adelaide’s St Francis Xavier cathedral, came to the attention of Festival Records. Her 1973 recording of “The Lord’s Prayer” sold 2 million copies and was distributed in 31 countries. The song rose to No. 3 on the Australian singles chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. All of the royalties on the recording were donated to charity by Mead. Mead entered the Sisters of Mercy convent in 1955 after attending St Aloysius College in Adelaide. She also attended the Adelaide Conservatorium, where she studied piano. During her career, she produced multiple plays, liturgies and more than 20 musicals, and also ran the St. Aloysius College orchestra for many years. Her work saw her recognized as South Australian of the Year in 2004. She was also recognized for her services to Australian Christian music and given the Golden Gospel Award.
WORLD
NBC News

What to know about BA.2, the newest Covid omicron variant

As coronavirus case numbers in the U.S. show early signs of tapering, scientists are keeping a watchful eye on a newly identified version of the omicron variant, nicknamed "stealth omicron," that is driving new outbreaks in parts of Europe. The culprit is a "subvariant" of the omicron variant, which means...
SCIENCE
blackchronicle.com

Alabama Residents Get Visit From Men Promoting ‘Pro-White’ America

Apparently, some white supremacists have gotten so desperate that they’re going door-to-door in white neighborhoods to spread the good word and inform residents that it’s time to make America white again. A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as “white nationalists” when approaching residents...
ALABAMA STATE
China
southernillinoisnow.com

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill moves forward in Florida

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — A Florida bill that would limit classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity and encourage parents to sue schools or teachers that engage in these topics is speeding through the state House and Senate. It’s being called a “Don’t Say Gay” bill by LGBTQ advocates,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

In the Black South, You’re Always Considered

This is an edition of Imani Perry's newsletter, Unsettled Territory. Sign up here.​​. On Tuesday, my seventh book South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of a Nation was released. In my anticipation (and anxiety), I’ve been thinking about the South as both an idea and a region even more intensely than usual. And that’s saying something, because I am fairly obsessed with the region of my birth and have been for most of my life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
boothbayregister.com

News from St. Columba’s Episcopal Church

The new minister, The Reverend Dr. Susan Kraus, is settling in after beginning her halftime position at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church on Emery Lane, on Oct. 1, 2021. Although she and her husband, Don, live in Augusta, they are getting to know this area through the people they meet.
AUGUSTA, ME

