FULL COURT PRESS SCOREBOARD 1-21

Here’s a look at the local sports scoreboard from January 26th:. West Muskingum 62 , Meadowbrook 50- Taylor Spung led the Tornadoes with 17 points. Bishop Rosecrans 53, Frontier 42- Jenna Carlisle paced the Bishops with 16 points. Newark 40, Zanesville 36. Crooksville 60, Maysville 41. Tri-Valley 61, John...
I know some of you won't agree with what I'm about to say, but someone needs to say it. I appreciate the time Coach Mack and his family gave to the University of Louisville. Before anyone tries to bash his record or reputation, remember he walked into a really tough situation four years ago.
Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them. • Missoula Big Sky 65, Kalispell Flathead 50: Caden Bateman dropped in 17 opints, and Josiah Cuaresma and Kolbe Jensen chipped in with 11 each as the Eagles took care of the Braves behind a 20-10 third quarter. Jostan Cripe scored 18, Drew Lowry 10 and Gavin Chouinard nine for Flathead.
CROOKSVILLE, OH- The Crooksville Ceramics boys basketball team was looking to get a win at home against the Meigs Marauders had other plans. The Marauders quickly jumped out to a 13-2 lead thanks to their three-point shooting and rebounding. Crooksville cut into the lead with a Cooper Watts layup and...
WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday on January 28th including video wins from Monticello, Unity, Mt. Zion, Iroquois West, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Watseka, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, MacArthur and Sacred Heart-Griffin. BOYS’ BASKETBALL Peoria Notre Dame 59, Centennial 52 Peoria 51, Central 30 Peoria Manual 80, Danville 73 Monticello 57, St. Joseph-Ogden 29 St. Thomas More […]
