GIVE UNM’S players credit for their effort. But too bad that Richard Pitino isn’t going to mix in any zone defense for his undersized, short-benched and fatigued Lobos. And Pitino is going to allow his team to continue to arbitrarily shoot 3-pointers whether they are making them or not (5-of-24 vs Fresno State for 20.8%). UNM did take 20 more shots than the Bulldogs (79-59). Had the Lobos worked the ball inside, they could have easily won the game. Instead, it’s the 6th (home) loss this season. For some of us, that’s another bitter pill to swallow.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO