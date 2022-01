The pandemic has changed the dynamics of workplaces all over the world and redefined what work means to everyone. While companies may have called on their employees to work remotely due to the pandemic, it looks like the trend could continue long after the pandemic is over. Many workers who have worked remotely prefer to continue in the same manner as it enables them to devise their own schedules and be more flexible with their work settings. It's even a prerequisite for many people applying for new jobs. One such person had joined a company on the assumption that they would be working remotely, only to be later told that it wasn't an option. Having been tricked into accepting the job, they quit the job with no hesitation.

