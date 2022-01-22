ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre OECD conducting 2022 Community Survey

By Jerry Lynott
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Office of Economic & Community Development is conducting a community survey to prepare its 2022 Action Plan.

The OECD is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to prepare an Action Plan in order to identify the most pressing housing and community development needs in Wilkes-Barre and develop strategies to address them.

Mayor George Brown invites everyone who lives, works or visits Wilkes-Barre for entertainment or recreational purposes, to take a few minutes to complete the online community survey at https://forms.gle/9Y3Tox5mobQAPbe87 or through a link on the city’s web site www.wilkes-barre.city/communitysurvey.

Community participation is greatly appreciated and sharing the survey with friends and family is encouraged.

Printed surveys are also available from the Office of Economic & Community Development, 3rd Floor, City Hall, 40 East Market St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Luzerne County facing ‘tight turnaround’ on elections

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County’s Election Board released two different calendars Thursday because the county is simultaneously preparing for two back-to-back elections. The first is a special April 5 special election ordered earlier this month for voters in the 116th Legislative District to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
Times Leader

Out on a Limb: Digital data abounds for genealogists

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Here’s something guaranteed to warm the hearts of our area’s genealogists on these fearsome winter days and nights. It’s a list of free and highly valuable websites, courtesy of the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society. Many are quite well...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Court throws Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law into doubt

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A court declared Friday that Pennsylvania’s expansive 2-year-old mail-in voting law violates the state constitution, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on the practice after former President Donald Trump began baselessly attacked it as rife with fraud in his 2020 reelection campaign. Democratic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times Leader

Relief effort underway to assist people displaced by apartment fire

WILKES-BARRE — An emergency relief effort is underway to assist the more than 100 people displaced by the deadly fire earlier this week at the Genetti Apartment complex. The United Way of Wyoming Valley and the American Red Cross are accepting monetary donations to meet the immediate needs of the people displaced with an eye on getting them back on their feet for the long term.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Wright Center distributing free COVID-19 test kits

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wright Center for Patient & Community Engagement will host two drive-thru distribution events of free at-home COVID-19 test kits for the public on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 30 in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Each vehicle will receive five test kits while supplies last.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oecd#Online Community
Times Leader

What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A 50-year-old in Pittsburgh had been rated as poor on a recent inspection report, but transportation officials and engineering experts cautioned that doesn’t necessarily signal imminent danger for the thousands of other U.S. bridges with the same designation. Investigators from...
TRAFFIC
Times Leader

Pennsylvania court strikes down expansive mail-in voting law

HARRISBURG (AP) — A statewide court declared Friday that Pennsylvania’s expansive two-year-old mail-in voting law is unconstitutional, agreeing with challenges by Republicans who soured on mail-in voting after then-President Donald Trump began baselessly attacking it as rife with fraud in 2020’s campaign. The decision, by a five-judge...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy