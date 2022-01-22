Stars tie game late, beat Red Wings in OT

Roope Hintz scored on a power play at 2:51 of overtime to give the visiting Dallas Stars a 5-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

Hintz scored in front off assists from Joe Pavelski and John Klingberg with Robby Fabbri in the penalty box for tripping Hintz.

The Stars’ Jason Robertson scored with 63 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Ryan Suter, Joel Kiviranta and Esa Lindell also scored for the Stars, and Braden Holtby made 24 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists for Detroit. Fabbri, Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin also scored for the Wings, while Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves.

Ryan Suter opened the scoring at 12:03 of the first period off feeds from Miro Heiskanen and Tyler Seguin.

Fabbri scored his 11th goal off a Bertuzzi feed 23 seconds later to tie the game.

Kiviranta put Dallas back ahead 2-1 at 5:50 of the second period off assists from Heiskanen and Lindell. It was his first goal of the season.

Then Suter tied the game again with his ninth goal of the season off a pass from Bertuzzi. Filip Hronek added the second assist.

Larkin gave Detroit its first lead at 9:16 of the period when he threaded his way through traffic and backhanded a shot past Holtby.

Lindell tied the game at 3-3 with less than two minutes left in the second period when he squeezed a shot past Nedeljkovic on the short side. Pavelski and Robertson were credited with the assists.

Bertuzzi scored the go-ahead goal with 6:14 left with a fortunate bounce during a power play.

Bertuzzi collected a pass from Lucas Raymond at the side of the Dallas net. He attempted a pass, but the puck bounced off a sliding Lindell and deflected into the net for his 19th goal.

After Dallas pulled its goalie for an extra skater, Robertson scored from the slot with 1:03 remaining to tie the score. Hintz and Seguin set up the goal.

–Field Level Media

