ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Teenager arrested after Sylacauga High School student receives text saying person was going to ‘shoot up’ classroom

By Tanner Brooks
CBS 42
CBS 42
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYoSe_0dsdaMW900

SYLACAUGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 15-year-old girl was charged Friday after she allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a classroom at Sylacauga High School.

Minor charged with making bomb threat at Childersburg High School

According to the Sylacauga Police Department, they were alerted just before 1 a.m. Wednesday that a Sylacauga High School student had received a text from an unknown person that said they were going to “shoot up” a classroom during the second block.

When the school day started, SHS hallways were filled with SPD officers and investigators to make sure that students and faculty were safe.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to make an arrest Friday. A 15-year-old girl was held responsible and charged with making a terrorist threat. Due to her age, police said that her name will not be released.

The girl was pulled from SHS and placed in Juvenile Detention in Anniston. The initial hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 24.

Authorities say that the crime of making a terrorist threat is a Class “C” Felony. The punishment for a Class “C” Felony in Alabama is one year and a day up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

Suga
7d ago

🙏 in spirit and in Truth in this hour Lord touch her mind body and soul and parents Lord we need u Jesus mind body and soul to u Lord it could have been worst but to God be the glory!we give you the glory in the in this hour in the mighty way we do our Amen we close this pray 🙏❤️ today to watch over the universe as a whole in a mighty way.Pour out ur spirit Lord 🙏 🙏❤️ among ur your youth search their heart mind and soul in Jesus name we do pray and we will always give u the glory today and forever more we do pray Amen...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
Sylacauga, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Sylacauga, AL
State
Alabama State
CBS 42

12-year-old Birmingham runaway located

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department said that they have located the missing runaway Friday night. ORIGINAL: The Birmingham Police Department has declared a critical runaway alert after a 12-year-old boy was last seen at Wilkerson Middle School Friday morning. Cornelius Anthony, 12, was last seen wearing a tan camouflage jacket, tan […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Dollar General employee stages robbery at store, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested two people for the robbery that happened on Jan. 26 at a Dollar General Store in Mobile.  India Coleman, 25, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after officers determined that the two were involved in the robbery. Initially, officers were looking for two men involved in the […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sylacauga High School#Wiat#Childersburg High School#Shs#Juvenile Detention
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa street re-named after fallen officer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa police officer killed in the line of duty in 2019 was honored Friday morning in a street re-naming ceremony. Officer Dornell Cousette was honored during the ceremony at the Tuscaloosa Environmental Services building. Police Chief Brent Blankley says Cousette was one of the most dedicated and talented hardworking investigators […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

CBS 42

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy