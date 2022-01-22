Teenager arrested after Sylacauga High School student receives text saying person was going to ‘shoot up’ classroom

SYLACAUGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 15-year-old girl was charged Friday after she allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a classroom at Sylacauga High School.

According to the Sylacauga Police Department, they were alerted just before 1 a.m. Wednesday that a Sylacauga High School student had received a text from an unknown person that said they were going to “shoot up” a classroom during the second block.

When the school day started, SHS hallways were filled with SPD officers and investigators to make sure that students and faculty were safe.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to make an arrest Friday. A 15-year-old girl was held responsible and charged with making a terrorist threat. Due to her age, police said that her name will not be released.

The girl was pulled from SHS and placed in Juvenile Detention in Anniston. The initial hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 24.

Authorities say that the crime of making a terrorist threat is a Class “C” Felony. The punishment for a Class “C” Felony in Alabama is one year and a day up to 10 years in prison.

