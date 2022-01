1/28/2022 – In a press release the organisers of the Tata Steel tournament in Wijk aan Zee, announced that "Daniil Dubov will leave the Tata Steel Chess Tournament after testing positive for the corona virus in a PCR test yesterday. This means that the results of his previous matches will stand and that Dubov will forfeit the games against the opponents he was to face in the last three rounds. They are Rapport, Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen respectively." | Photo: Press Release Wijk.

