The Cowboys are heating up as they win their fourth in a row

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Following a tight first half, the Chaney Cowboys came out on fire in the second half of their contest with the Canfield Cardinals Friday night. The result was a convincing 66-50 victory for the Cowboys over the Cardinals.



The Cowboys improve to 11-5 overall on the season with the victory. With the loss, the Cardinals drop to 7-6 on the year.



But perhaps more important for the Cowboys is that the game helps them to build momentum heading into the home stretch of the regular season. Not to mention, getting them ready for the playoffs.



“I would say that our schedule has prepared us for this game,” Cowboys coach Marlon McGaughy said. We have played a lot of tough teams so it prepares us for the tournament. That is our goal.”



“Yes, it was an important game as we have been on a little winning streak. But we have to keep building chemistry and keep coming to practice every day ready to get better,” Junior Josiah Gonzalez added.



The Cowboys were led by Gonzalez with 23 points on the night. Isaiah Williams would add 17 points including two treys.



The two teams battled back-and-forth in the opening period as the Cowboys didn’t take their first lead in the contest until the 3:34 mark when Davinci McDowell drilled a three from the left corner. That gave them a 10-9 lead at that point. Eventually, the Cowboys would build their advantage to 6-points at 21-15 by the end of the quarter.



But the Cardinals would chip away at the Cowboys’ lead as they closed it to just a single point at 26-25 at the 2:21 mark of the second stanza when the Cardinals Harry Slaven connected on a three. The Cowboys would end the half with a 4-point 34-30 advantage going into the break.



The second half was a completely different story as the Cowboys exploded with an 8-0 to start the period. They would increase their margin to 18-points at 52-34 when Gonzalez took a rebound and tapped it in for a bucket, followed by baskets from Latrell Kimbrough and Clive Wilson at the 1:21 mark of the period. The Cowboys would hold a commanding 52-37 lead at the end of the quarter.



“I thought we held tight in the first half and we were making some good shots so we were keeping it close. But that third quarter really kind of killed us. We had a sizable drought in the first four minutes of the third quarter. A team like that will take advantage of that,” Cardinals coach Todd Muckleroy said.



“We come into practice every day trying to perfect (our game), our coach tries to get it in our heads to push the ball up and down the court because we are a fast-paced type of team and we have a lot of athletic guys on the team,” Gonzalez added.



The Cowboys would reach that game-high 18-point advantage twice in the final period before the 16-point final margin. The Cardinals kept battling as they kept the margin from getting any deeper in the final frame.



Senior Jake Grdic scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Cardinals in the game. Slaven would chip in with 10 points on the night.



“We knew what we were up against tonight,” Muckleroy remarked. “We knew if we could just kind of keep it close in the second half then we could have a chance. But I’m definitely proud of our effort and our fight and competitiveness. That was there, and that will win you a lot of ball games.”



The Cowboys will try to keep the momentum rolling Saturday night when they travel to Campbell Memorial. The Cardinals will try to bounce back when they also play Saturday night at West Branch

