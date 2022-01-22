ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late run not enough for Youngstown State in loss to Cleveland State

By Josh Frketic
 7 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State’s late rally was not enough for the Penguins as they fell on the road to Cleveland State 64-61 Friday night.

YSU trailed by as many as 11 points in the game but used a 9-0 run late in the second half to cut the deficit to 62-61 win 43 seconds left.

With the ball, Youngstown State guard Dwayne Cohill was called for a charge with just 2.3 seconds left in the game, leaving the Penguins’ comeback bid short.

Cohill led YSU with a game-high 20 points while Tevin Olison had 18 and Michael Akuchie added 10.

The Penguins fall to 10-9 overall and 4-5 in Horizon League play. YSU will travel to Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tipoff.

Springfield and Campbell highlight the field in Division 3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA boys’ basketball tournament draw will be announced on Sunday, February 6. Familiar sites – Salem and Howland – will host the Northeast Districts in Division III. Twenty-five schools will make up the two tournaments. Nearly half the teams in the field have winning records (14) with five (Campbell Memorial, […]
CAMPBELL, OH
Ohio to KC➡ What Bengals fans traveling to the AFC championship should know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Many diehard Cincinnati Bengals fans are headed west for the weekend to watch Joe Burrow and crew take on the reigning AFC Champions in Kansas City. As the orange and black caravans make the straight shot across I-70, NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony spoke with FOX4 KC morning anchor Pat McGonigle about […]
