Late run not enough for Youngstown State in loss to Cleveland State
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State’s late rally was not enough for the Penguins as they fell on the road to Cleveland State 64-61 Friday night.
YSU trailed by as many as 11 points in the game but used a 9-0 run late in the second half to cut the deficit to 62-61 win 43 seconds left.
With the ball, Youngstown State guard Dwayne Cohill was called for a charge with just 2.3 seconds left in the game, leaving the Penguins’ comeback bid short.
Cohill led YSU with a game-high 20 points while Tevin Olison had 18 and Michael Akuchie added 10.
The Penguins fall to 10-9 overall and 4-5 in Horizon League play. YSU will travel to Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tipoff.
