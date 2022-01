Quick Response barcodes (QR codes) have taken off in the pandemic, as an easy contactless way to pay for things in restaurants, stores and even parking, but the FBI has now warned that cybercriminals are using them to steal financial data.Fraudsters are creating their own QR codes that a smartphone camera can scan to provide quick access to a website. These fake QR codes instead lead consumers to phoney websites or malicious sites that can seize payments and sensitive information.There have been instances where cybercriminals have embedded “malware to gain access to the victim's device”, states an FBI public service...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO