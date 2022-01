Bitcoin crash – the crypto winter has arrived. The article I wrote for Seeking Alpha on January, 7th with the catchy title: Brace for Crypto Winter clearly made some people sad and it seems they felt I was a clown crypto whale awaiting cheap Bitcoin (BTC-USD) so I could hoover it up at the bottom. I have been blamed for crashing Bitcoin before (if you can believe it). However, I am no BTC orca just a red-nosed crypto porpoise.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO