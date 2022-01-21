ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

‘We Can’t Live In A Cave The Rest Of Our Lives’: Restaurants, Attorney Speak Out About Lawsuit Against City Of Minneapolis

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven restaurants have joined forces in a joint lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis, arguing for the immediate repeal of the city’s vaccination or test requirement for those dining out. The plaintiffs listed on the suit include Smack Shack, Sneaky Pete’s, Jimmy John’s, Bunkers...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane City councilmember speaks out against mask mandate

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane City Councilmember Jonathan Bingle released a statement Thursday announcing his stand against Washington’s mask mandate. “From shutting down small businesses to forcing masks on students and impeding their development, it’s time to bring an end to authoritarian and coercive mandates. I am taking a principled stand against unconstitutional mandates that are more about government control than science. After nearly 700 days of living under the Governor’s state of emergency, it’s time to turn the page, end the unconstitutional mandates—and return decision-making to our duly elected state legislators and local governments. That’s why I plan to testify on emergency powers reform in Olympia and share the views of many Spokanites I’ve heard from who want their personal freedom back. I’m also calling for a return to in-person council meetings, as I believe the people’s voice has been locked out of City Hall for too long.”
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Miami

Commissioner Joe Carollo Speaks Out After Former Police Chief Art Acevedo Files Lawsuit Against City

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo is speaking out after former Police Chief Art Acevedo filed a lawsuit against him and several other city leaders. Acevedo filed suit against the city, saying he was fired out of retaliation for speaking up against the corruption he says he saw at city hall. The suit specifically names Commissioners Alex Diaz de la Portilla, Manolo Reyes and Carollo. Carollo says Acevedo is one of biggest frauds that has ever been behind a badge. “Not one thing that he put down in that lawsuit can he prove – nothing. It’s all based on the word of Acevedo and the lies of Acevedo, and that’s the bottom line. This man is not believable. And when the time comes for attorneys going forward, that will be proven,” Carollo said. Acevedo was fired after a series of lengthy commission meetings back in October after only six months on the job.
MIAMI, FL
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 4,375,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 71.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 860,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

