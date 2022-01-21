‘We Can’t Live In A Cave The Rest Of Our Lives’: Restaurants, Attorney Speak Out About Lawsuit Against City Of Minneapolis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane City Councilmember Jonathan Bingle released a statement Thursday announcing his stand against Washington’s mask mandate. “From shutting down small businesses to forcing masks on students and impeding their development, it’s time to bring an end to authoritarian and coercive mandates. I am taking a principled stand against unconstitutional mandates that are more about government control than science. After nearly 700 days of living under the Governor’s state of emergency, it’s time to turn the page, end the unconstitutional mandates—and return decision-making to our duly elected state legislators and local governments. That’s why I plan to testify on emergency powers reform in Olympia and share the views of many Spokanites I’ve heard from who want their personal freedom back. I’m also calling for a return to in-person council meetings, as I believe the people’s voice has been locked out of City Hall for too long.”
