ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

Lisbon, Columbiana raise over $3K at cancer benefit game

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HE7O_0dsdZYta00

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lisbon and Columbiana boys basketball teams united Friday for a special cause. The two teams faced off in a “We Fight Cancer” game, with the Clippers topping the Blue Devils 71-58.

$3,244 was raised during the event. All proceeds will be donated to team-selected families and individuals affected by cancer.

Watch the above video for game highlights and thoughts from both coaches on the benefit event.

Fast start propels Warren JFK past Southeast for league win

Nick Million paced the Clippers with 36 points, drilling eight three-pointers. Tyler Siefke finished the 25 in the loss.

With the win, Columbiana improves to 7-7 while Lisbon drops to 8-5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, OH
Columbiana, OH
Basketball
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Society
Lisbon, OH
Sports
Lisbon, OH
Society
Columbiana, OH
Sports
Lisbon, OH
Basketball
State
Ohio State
Columbiana, OH
Society
Columbiana, OH
Health
Lisbon, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
WKBN

Springfield and Campbell highlight the field in Division 3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA boys’ basketball tournament draw will be announced on Sunday, February 6. Familiar sites – Salem and Howland – will host the Northeast Districts in Division III. Twenty-five schools will make up the two tournaments. Nearly half the teams in the field have winning records (14) with five (Campbell Memorial, […]
CAMPBELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Boys Basketball#Charity#Clippers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
WKBN

WKBN

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy