ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mexico president’s heart found to be healthy after procedure

Derrick
 7 days ago

MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador underwent a cardiac catheterization Friday and his heart was found to be healthy and functioning properly, according to a government statement. AMLO, as...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexico president returns after 2nd COVID-19 infection

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador returned to his morning news conference Monday following a week of isolation for his second coronavirus infection.The president used his relatively speedy recovery to remark on the lighter symptoms of the omicron variant, which has quickly become dominant in the region, though he had not said explicitly that was the variant he had. “It is demonstrable that this variant does not have the same seriousness as the earlier, the delta,” López Obrador said. “In symptoms and also in recuperation time.”López Obrador was infected the first time in January of last year. He does...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Mexico president says he's beaten Covid for second time

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he had recovered from a second bout of Covid-19, as he resumed his public activities. Mexico's 68-year-old president, who has rarely worn a face mask during the pandemic, overcame a first bout of Covid-19 in early 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fronteras Desk

Mexico’s president opposes concession to foreign companies to exploit lithium in Sonora

Mexico’s president says he opposes concessions that will allow foreign companies to mine a massive lithium deposit in Sonora. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has long said he wants to bring the country’s lithium and other natural resources under state control, and intends to do so with an energy reform currently awaiting congressional approval.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amlo#Interior#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
ABQJournal

Mexico president’s fraught petroleum plan

When I lived in Mexico City, I would drive by the Petroleos Mexicanos building on my way to meetings. I used to always view the tall, imposing building as a physical representation of a centralized industry that the Mexican government had controlled since Mexican President Lázaro Cárdenas nationalized the energy sector in 1938.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Chattanooga Daily News

Anti-vaxxer who bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital

The 52-year-old former anti-vaxxer who reportedly bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging people and other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital. He reportedly turned his back on getting a life-saving injection, but after contracting Coronavirus just before Christmas now says he wishes he’d had the COVID-19 vaccine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Mexico City
Shreveport Magazine

Man hospitalized with COVID dies after his wife and son unsuccessfully sued to force the hospital to allow him to receive Ivermectin treatments

According to reports, the 71-year-old COVID patient whose family sued to get him Ivermectin treatments has died. His wife and son sued Mayo Clinic for refusing to let him receive Ivermectin treatments from an outside doctor. Health officials said that the drug, which is used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is not approved to treat COVID and is strongly opposed by the FDA, CDC and most medical professionals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ex-soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida while in Syria, court hears

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida and stayed in a “bombed-out” house where militia and rebels held meetings when she was in Syria her trial has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of the illegal organisation, the so-called Islamic State, and of providing funds to benefit the group.Giving evidence on Thursday, Tanya Joya told the Special Criminal Court that she and her then-husband John Georgealis had met the accused through his Islamic Facebook group We Hear, We Obey.Lisa Marie wanted to go to Syria. She was...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy