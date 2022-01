The website where you can get up to four at-home COVID-19 tests mailed to you by the government is already up and running a day early. The site was scheduled to be up and running tomorrow (January 19th), but a soft launch happened today. Lucky for you you've discovered this post and you can now get a jump on registration. With the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus still running rampant across East Texas and much of the nation, trying to find an at-home test is pretty difficult right now. They are sold out in nearly every pharmacy and big-box retailer around.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO