Los Angeles, CA

Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly involved in multi-car crash that injured 1

By with reporting by Matt Phillips, Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Kiszla, Gil Leyvas
 7 days ago

( KTLA ) – One person was taken to the hospital in a four-car crash in Los Angeles Friday afternoon that is believed to have involved actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The crash, which Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department said was reported at about 4:30 p.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, ended up with one vehicle — a large black SUV, according to photos taken at the scene — on top of another car, which appears to be a red Prius.

Madison could not confirm that Schwarzenegger was involved in the crash, but photos from the scene appear to show the actor and politician at the crash site.

Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that the LAFD transported one person to a nearby hospital, but their injuries are currently unknown.

The accident happened in the tony, coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades.

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

