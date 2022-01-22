ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norma Dumont vs. Macy Chiasson In The Works For May

By Evan Wheeler
Fightful
Fightful
 7 days ago
UFC women's featherweight contender Norma Dumont and Macy Chiasson are expected to face off at a yet-to-be-announced UFC Fight Night event on May 7. MMA Fighting's Mike Heck was the first to report...

