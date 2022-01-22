Norma Dumont vs. Macy Chiasson In The Works For May

The following is an excerpt from our new feature, Inside The Royal Rumble 2. Please check it out in its entirety, and see our video feature at the top of the page. There are tons of emotional moments that will live forever, and are remembered just as fondly as the victories themselves. In general, WWE and pro wrestling/sports entertainment, are variety shows, and the Royal Rumble is such a perfect example of that. One of the earliest instances came in the 1991 Royal Rumble. Armed with his signature Bushwhacker walk, Luke walked into the Rumble, and was promptly eliminated by Earthquake.
