Norma Dumont vs. Macy Chiasson In The Works For May

2022 WWE Royal Rumble: All Eyes On Lesnar Vs Lashley. This weekend the WWE Universe will be tuning in live to see the 34th annual WWE Royal Rumble. One of the biggest WWE events of the year as it signals "go" on the road to Wrestlemania! Several championship titles will be on the line. The WWE Universe eagerly guessing at potential Royal Rumble surprise entrants and who will win. As one of the big four for WWE, The Royal Rumble is high anticipated both both WWE Superstars and their fans. As a WWE Superstar, each will be looking for their key moment. Their leg up on the competition. Their time to shine. All vying for championship gold. The pursuit of WWE Superstardom!

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO