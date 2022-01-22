ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Code Blue to continue in Wilkes-Barre through Jan. 30

Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UiXtf_0dsdYFKo00
Blue lights are lit on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre to signal a winter weather Code Blue is in effect and an emergency shelter is open at the Calvary Bible Church at 410 S. River St. Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown continued the Code Blue through Jan. 30. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — The winter weather Code Blue declaration will continue through Jan. 30, Mayor George Brown said Friday.

Brown initially issued the Code Blue on Jan. 14. While it is in effect the Code Blue Emergency Shelter at the Calvary Bible Church at 410 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre will be open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Keystone Mission administers the shelter program.

A Code Blue is declared when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or lower, or 12 inches or more of snow.

To signal the emergency the city turns on blue lights on Public Square downtown. It also makes the determination when to declare a Code Blue, publicizes it and has city personnel attempt to notify homeless people the declaration is in effect.

Anyone interested in volunteering to assist with the Code Blue Program or seeking more information about it should contact Keystone Mission by phone at 570-871-4795 Ex. 406 or by sending an email to [email protected]

