East Idaho motel shooting suspect placed in custody

REXBURG — A man suspected of a shooting at the Rexburg Motel 6 this morning was recently placed into custody in Alpine, Wyoming.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting occurred around 10 a.m., and police searched for his car.

"There were no injuries or anything like that, said Gary Hagen, the assistant chief of police. "The suspect left in a black Ford pickup truck pulling a black flatbed trailer."

Shortly after the shooting was reported, the Madison School District went into its “shelter in place.”

Madison High School, Madison Middle School and Burton Elementary School locked up around 10:45 a.m. Officials at each school stationed a worker or a law enforcement officer at the front of the school, said Madison School District Superintendent Randy Lords.

“During the shelter in place, teachers continue to teach, but anyone who comes into the building is verified through that person at the front door,” he said.

Lords learned about the shooting after an officer from the Rexburg Police Department called.

“That’s why we practice lock down and shelter, so we’re prepared for keeping our students safe,” he said.

The police department will release more updates and information as it becomes available.

"As soon as we know more as far as a name, photograph and things like that, we will send it out," Hagen said.