ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

East Idaho motel shooting suspect placed in custody

By By Ellie Perkins
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5tIS_0dsdXcPC00

REXBURG — A man suspected of a shooting at the Rexburg Motel 6 this morning was recently placed into custody in Alpine, Wyoming.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting occurred around 10 a.m., and police searched for his car.

"There were no injuries or anything like that, said Gary Hagen, the assistant chief of police. "The suspect left in a black Ford pickup truck pulling a black flatbed trailer."

Shortly after the shooting was reported, the Madison School District went into its “shelter in place.”

Madison High School, Madison Middle School and Burton Elementary School locked up around 10:45 a.m. Officials at each school stationed a worker or a law enforcement officer at the front of the school, said Madison School District Superintendent Randy Lords.

“During the shelter in place, teachers continue to teach, but anyone who comes into the building is verified through that person at the front door,” he said.

Lords learned about the shooting after an officer from the Rexburg Police Department called.

“That’s why we practice lock down and shelter, so we’re prepared for keeping our students safe,” he said.

The police department will release more updates and information as it becomes available.

"As soon as we know more as far as a name, photograph and things like that, we will send it out," Hagen said.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Police: Heavily armed man arrested after shooting woman while holding her hostage

IDAHO FALLS — Yesterday, January 28, 2022, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of H Street. A person called Idaho Falls Police Dispatch and stated that their neighbor had texted asking them to call 911. The caller reported that they were not certain what was happening, but the female neighbor and her domestic partner had been fighting for several days. Shortly after arriving on scene, officers heard several gunshots coming from the house. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Suspect arrested in motor home fire, said he was trying to stay warm

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested for the burning of a motor home in November. Tristen Combe, 21, reportedly burned a 1986 Chevrolet RV, which was reportedly engulfed in flames on Nov. 18. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded and put out the flames. A business owner next door to the fire called 911 and later told police he saw a man running away. He said the trailer had...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Court records lay out arguments in backyard police shooting

The defense and prosecution in the manslaughter case against Idaho Falls Police Department officer Elias Cerdas listed their expert witnesses in recent court filings. The disclosures include summaries of the opinions those experts will share on the Feb. 8, 2021, shooting of Joseph Johnson by Cerdas. Cerdas killed Johnson in his own backyard, believing he was an armed suspect, Tanner Shoesmith, who had fled from a traffic stop. Cerdas is charged with involuntary manslaughter. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four local men arrested for felony drug possession following separate traffic stops

Four local men have been arrested and charged with felony drug possession following four separate traffic stops last week. Billy Joe Thomas, 44, of Arco, has been charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, meth, following a traffic stop in Pocatello. A Pocatello police officer around 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 21 pulled over a vehicle on the 600 block of Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello and arrested...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rexburg, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Alpine, WY
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Rexburg, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Two men are in critical condition after explosion at apartment complex

IDAHO FALLS — Two adult males were transported by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition Thursday afternoon after a reported explosion at the Garfield Apartments located in the 500 block of North Fanning Avenue. An Idaho Falls Fire Department news release said firefighters and Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the scene at about 1:30 p.m. after a caller told dispatch that there was a “huge explosion” on the third floor that caused windows to blow out and shook the entire building. There also...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: 40-year-old local man facing multiple felonies for striking, spitting at officers

POCATELLO — A 40-year-old local man faces multiple criminal charges after police say he struck and spit at officers following a disturbance at Station Square in Pocatello on Friday. Shane Bradley Johnson, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of battery upon a police officer and one count of propelling bodily fluid or waste at certain personnel, both felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, disturbing the peace and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local hookah bar owner arrested, business closed until further notice following police investigation

POCATELLO — The owner of a local hookah bar was arrested early Sunday morning and the business has been ordered to close indefinitely following a multi-jurisdiction law enforcement investigation. Adrian Quiroz, the owner of the El Compa Hookah Bar at 440 E. Center St. in Pocatello, was arrested following the investigation and incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. Quiroz faces two misdemeanor charges as a result of the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man found dead near Pocatello WinCo after night of freezing temperatures

POCATELLO — A 45-year-old man was found dead near WinCo Foods in Pocatello Monday afternoon following a night of freezing temperatures. Pocatello police and firefighters were dispatched to a canal located southeast of WinCo on the 1000 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 1 p.m. Monday after a relative who was looking for him spotted the man’s body, police said. Pocatello police have identified the man, but are not yet releasing...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Madison High School#Madison Middle School#Burton Elementary School#Madison School
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man shoots up East Idaho motel after smoking-fee charge

A motel guest angry at being charged an extra $150 for smoking in his nonsmoking room shot up the front entrance of Motel 6 around 10 a.m. Friday. The motel is located at 1360 South 12 West in Rexburg. Police have named Johnnie Kendrall Adams, 35, of Mississippi, as a suspect in the shooting after locating him in Alpine, Wyoming, later that day. ...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Convicted felon arrested for possession of meth, marijuana and stolen guns

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at an apartment and business in Idaho Falls yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation involving 28-year-old Luis A. Torres. Deputies detained Mr. Torres at his place of employment on N. Boulevard where Marijuana and items of Drug Paraphernalia were found in his vehicle. In a search of Mr. Torres’ apartment in the 700 block of N. Saturn Deputies located Drug Paraphernalia,...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local woman accused of using dementia patient's savings

An Idaho Falls woman has been charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult after she reportedly spent a dementia patient’s savings on herself. Jacqueline Williams, 54, was in charge of managing the victim’s finances due to his mental illness. According to the probable cause affidavit, Williams came under investigation in January 2021 after the Idaho Commission of Aging found she had not been paying the victim’s rent for several months. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

FAST-MOVING SNOWSTORM FORECAST TO ARRIVE IN EAST IDAHO TONIGHT

A quick-moving winter storm is forecast to bring a fresh coat of snow to East Idaho Monday night through Tuesday morning. Most of East Idaho including the Preston, Malad, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, St. Anthony and Rexburg areas can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow from the storm. Higher elevation areas such as Victor, Palisades, Swan Valley, Bone, Soda Springs...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

A pandemic casualty? Idaho woman dies in ER while awaiting ICU bed

MOSCOW — It was the evening of Jan. 6 when Katherine Ripley’s husband, Ian, noticed something was wrong with his wife. The Moscow couple called 911. Katie walked into the ambulance on her own, talking with Ian and EMTs. A few hours later, she was incoherent. Ripley, 33, was battling a severe case of pneumonia. Over the next 20 hours, her family searched for an intensive care unit bed that could accommodate her needs in Idaho, Montana or Washington. Only a day later, she died...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello fire, police departments report record call volume in 2021

The Pocatello fire and police departments responded to an all-time record number of calls between October 2020 and September 2021, an increase agency leaders attribute to residents delaying medical care during the pandemic. Ryan O'Hearn, assistant chief of operations with the Pocatello Fire Department, said his department responded to 8,323 calls last fiscal year. That volume accounts for 33 more calls than PFD responded to during its last record year in 2017, and 500 more calls than in 2020. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Yellowstone rampage brings prison time for California man

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (AP) — A judge has sentenced a California man to nine months in prison for a drunken rampage in Yellowstone National Park in which he did thousands of dollars in damage to a hotel and struggled with rangers trying to subdue him. U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman also ordered Benjamin J. Bagala, 27, of Santa Rosa, California, on Jan. 7 to stay out of Yellowstone and not use alcohol for a year after his time in prison. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Omicron leads to explosion in COVID cases in eastern Idaho, but deaths stay low

The spread of the omicron variant has caused a large increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in eastern Idaho. There were 3,462 new cases reported on Thursday alone across the state, according to Idaho's COVID information website. Of those cases, 224 were in eastern Idaho. According to data from the state's website, Bonneville County has seen the second most number of cases for the past two weeks of any...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
708
Followers
285
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy