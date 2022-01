Lucas Seamon waited until the fourth quarter to take over. But when the Swan Valley senior jumped into action, it was over for Essexville Garber. Seamon scored 15 points to lead the Vikings to a 56-52 Tri-Valley Conference East win, 13 coming in the fourth quarter. Seamon was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth to hold off the Dukes.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO