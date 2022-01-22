ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

With Cockburn out, No. 17 Illinois falls 81-65 to Maryland

By AP News
wtmj.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn’s absence gives No. 17 Illinois another obstacle to overcome. The Illini found out how difficult that might be when Donta Scott and Maryland dominated the paint. Scott scored a career-high 25 points, and the Terrapins beat the Illini 81-65 on...

