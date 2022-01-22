ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Make Southern Shrimp and Grits

By Rai Mincey
Allrecipes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing says down-home comfort quite like shrimp and grits. Bold, peppery gravy, succulent seafood, and rich sausage create a bite that's too perfect not to make. Learn how to create a restaurant-quality brunch dish in a few simple steps and have a deliciously hearty Lowcountry meal in no time....

