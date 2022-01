For many years there was only one Robin and as time has gone on the role of Batman's partner has blossomed into a legacy title that many have carried. The main continuity of DC Comics has mostly allowed Damian Wayne to remain the current robin, with the likes of Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and others graduating into other heroic identities, but a new issue this week has confirmed another character eventually took the title from Damian. Though the Batman/Catwoman Special #1, released as an interlude in-between issues of Tom King's series, spends most of its time focusing on the titular two heroes there's a time when we see that their daughter Helenabecame Robin at least for a moment.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO