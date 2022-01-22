ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Crunch defeated by Comets, 4-1

The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Utica Comets, 4-1, Friday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

With the loss, Syracuse falls to 14-12-3-1 on the season.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 13-of-16 shots before being relieved by Max Lagace for the third period. Lagace turned aside all six shots he faced. Akira Schmid blocked 34-of-35 shots for the Comets.

Syracuse was unable to convert on their one power play opportunity, while Utica went 1-for-2.

Sean Day scored the lone goal for the Crunch with 2:14 remaining in the game.

Alexander Holtz, Nolan Foote, Fabian Zetterlund and Nate Schnarr were the goal scorers for the Comets.

The teams travel to Utica to finish the weekend’s home-and-home series on Saturday night.

