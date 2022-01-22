Crunch defeated by Comets, 4-1

The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Utica Comets, 4-1, Friday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

With the loss, Syracuse falls to 14-12-3-1 on the season.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 13-of-16 shots before being relieved by Max Lagace for the third period. Lagace turned aside all six shots he faced. Akira Schmid blocked 34-of-35 shots for the Comets.

Syracuse was unable to convert on their one power play opportunity, while Utica went 1-for-2.

Sean Day scored the lone goal for the Crunch with 2:14 remaining in the game.

Alexander Holtz, Nolan Foote, Fabian Zetterlund and Nate Schnarr were the goal scorers for the Comets.

The teams travel to Utica to finish the weekend’s home-and-home series on Saturday night.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).