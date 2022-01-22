The Jss Sing Off

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sing it, Jordynn!

When asked to sing a few bars of the national anthem, Jordynn Walker doesn't miss a beat. "No fear on this one," her dad, Kevin Walker, said as he and Jordynn spoke with The Press during a conference call Friday. Jordynn, a sixth-grader at Woodland Middle School, performed "The Star-Spangled...
ENTERTAINMENT
sent-trib.com

The Voices of Harmony offer singing Valentines

The Voices of Harmony chorus, part of the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, is preparing to fill the hearts (and email in-boxes) of loved ones with the sound of four-part harmony, as they deliver singing Valentines on Feb. 14. A limited number of in-person singing Valentines (with...
MUSIC
Empire

Sing 2 Review

A softly spoken gorilla sings an impassioned cover of Coldplay’s EDM banger ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’, dressed in a leather jacket with spikes, while duelling a proboscis monkey in a literal ring of fire. It’s just one tiny detail of Sing 2, Garth Jennings’ sensorially overwhelming yet strangely low-stakes sequel to 2016’s animated jukebox musical, Sing.
MOVIES
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
nationalblackguide.com

Hallelujer!! | Watch the Trailer for Tyler Perry's a Madea Homecoming

Synopsis: Madea's back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone's favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea's great-grandson's college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O'Carroll, who matches Madea's comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.
MOVIES
purewow.com

Madonna Shares Extremely Rare Family Pic Featuring All of Her Children on Instagram

Madonna recently hit the Swiss slopes as part of a special family trip, and lucky for us, we got a rare glimpse of all six of her kids﻿ in the process.﻿. The 63-year-old "Like a Virgin" singer shared an Instagram post, featuring several pics of her wintry getaway in Saanen, Switzerland. We see several close-ups of the pop star and her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, but it's the group photo, which includes her entire family, that's getting everyone's attention. Madonna captioned the post, "Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine!"
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Glam.com

Britney Spears Just Debuted A Drastic New Hair Color

It looks like Britney Spears has grown bored of her signature blonde hair color. On Thursday, she took to social media to debut a drastic new look: purple hair. The popstar showed off her transformation in an Instagram video, during which you can see her wavy strands have been dyed a violet hue. “Here’s me with purple hair,” she captioned the clip, which is set to Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” and shows Spears dancing in black mini dress.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ron Perlman Engaged to Former Co-Star

Ron Perlman is officially an engaged man. While it was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. On Tuesday, Dunbar posted a video on Instagram and referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," putting any speculation to rest.
CELEBRITIES
Corydon Times-Republican

Heidi Klum: 'Stripping off is easier than singing'

Heidi Klum: 'Stripping off is easier than singing'. Heidi Klum has teamed up with rapper Snoop Dogg for her first single, 'Chai Tea With Heidi', but admitted it was completely outside of her comfort zone.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna hints Julia Fox will star in her biopic after Kanye West dinner

Madonna teased that Julia Fox may be the leading lady in her biopic after grabbing dinner with the actress and her new beau, Kanye West. “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up…………………😎🎥🎬,” the Queen of Pop, 63, captioned a series of photos with Fox, 31, West, 44, Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown on Instagram Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Netflix Releases the Trailer for ‘A Madea Homecoming’

Madea is on her way back to your screen. The character created and played by Tyler Perry will make her Netflix debut in A Madea’s Homecoming. Madea’s back — hallelujer! Tyler Perry returns with everyone’s favorite character in TYLER PERRY’S A MADEA HOMECOMING, the newest film in the MADEA franchise set to debut on Netflix. Writer-director-producer Perry stars in the film that centers around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation, though the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy homecoming. The film features all-stars of the MADEA franchise, including Tamela Mann (Cora), David Mann (Mr. Brown), Cassi Davis Patton (Aunt Bam) as well as a guest appearance from iconic Irish actor Brendan O’Carroll, who matches Madea’s comedic prowess as Agnes Brown.
TV & VIDEOS
southernillinoisnow.com

‘Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming’ trailer, Serena and Venus Williams honored by the Smithsonian Institute, and more

Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for the 11th film in the Madea franchise, Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming, which debuts February 25. Writer-director-producer Tyler Perry is back as Madea, who is excited about her great-grandson’s college graduation. Franchise veterans return as Tamela Mann once again portrays Cora, her real-life husband David Mann is Mr. Brown, and once again, Cassi Davis Patton plays Aunt Bam. It’s been six years since the previous film in the franchise, Boo! A Madea Hallloween, was released in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want This Former Guest Star To Join the Cast Permanently

Fans are hoping this one particular guest star becomes a recurring role on the CBS drama “NCIS.” Hint: he was on this week’s episode. This week’s episode of “NCIS” left fans buzzing. The CBS drama brought back Zane Holtz as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The guest star is a fan favorite and one that viewers have hoped to see since his introduction last season.
TV SERIES

