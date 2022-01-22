Mike Gelfand’s Week Two NFL Playoff Picks

Aaron Rodgers might have been indirectly courted by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday night. The Broncos reportedly were the first of the nine NFL teams with head-coaching vacancies to fill the highly important role. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Denver signed Nathaniel Hackett, who was the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers went out of his way to endorse Hackett once he started lining up interviews for various jobs around the league.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO