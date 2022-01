Damon Arnette did not make it hard for the Kansas City Chiefs to fully realize why the Las Vegas Raiders gave up on him. Not even a couple of weeks had passed since the Chiefs tried to gave Arnette a second chance by signing him to a reserve/futures contract, the cornerback has found himself unemployed again after Kansas City terminated his contract. That’s following Arnette’s arrest in Las Vegas for what appears to be a serious offense, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO