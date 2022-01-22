ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIU’s President Mark Rosenberg suddenly resigns, leaving questions in his wake

Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIU president Mark Rosenberg abruptly resigns, stunning...

www.miamiherald.com

NBC Miami

‘I Caused Discomfort': Rosenberg Reveals Details Behind FIU Resignation

After abruptly resigning from his role as Florida International University President, Mark B. Rosenberg revealed in a statement that he “caused discomfort for a valued employee.”. In his initial letter of resignation Friday, Dr. Rosenberg cited his and his wife's health as a reason for his departure. However, a...
Mark Rosenberg
Miami Herald

Who is FIU’s new interim president, Kenneth Jessell? He was Mark Rosenberg’s right hand

Kenneth Jessell was named the interim president of Florida International University after the abrupt resignation of longtime FIU President Mark Rosenberg Friday afternoon. FIU’s Board of Trustees confirmed Jessell as interim president at an emergency board meeting late Friday afternoon. The Florida Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s 12 public universities, will also have to approve his position.
wlrn.org

Longtime FIU president unexpectedly steps down

Citing personal and family health reasons, Florida International University President Mark Rosenberg unexpectedly announced his resignation Friday, prompting the school’s trustees to quickly select an interim replacement. Rosenberg, who led the university since 2009, sent a letter to the FIU community Friday outlining the reasons for his departure. “I...
Miami Herald

Rosenberg could return to classroom after resigning as FIU president. His pay? $377K

Despite his abrupt resignation as president of Florida International University under the cloud of a misconduct allegation, Mark Rosenberg could eventually be back on campus and teaching classes for a $377,000 paycheck. Rosenberg forfeited his half-a-million-dollar salary as well as bonus and pension supplements when he stepped down Friday, but...
Miami Herald

FIU faculty want outgoing provost to stay on amid chaos after Rosenberg resignation

Concerned about instability at Florida International University following President Mark Rosenberg’s abrupt resignation, the faculty senate voted overwhelmingly to recommend the provost stay on, despite being demoted by Rosenberg the day after the university launched an investigation into his alleged misconduct toward a woman who worked closely with him.
fox13news.com

FIU president resigned after causing 'discomfort' for colleague

MIAMI, Fla. - Amid questions about his abrupt resignation, longtime Florida International University President Mark Rosenberg acknowledged Sunday that his exit came after he caused "discomfort for a valued colleague." Rosenberg said in a message Friday that he was "stepping back so that I may give full attention to recurring...
panthernow.com

Rosenberg May Return to Teaching at FIU Following Resignation

Elena Key, Diego Diaz, Maya Washburn and Valentina Palm/ PantherNOW Staff. Former FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg may return to teaching at the University according to his contract, which allows him to retain his professorship. If Rosenberg returns to the classroom, his salary would be $377,000 a year. “I intend...
panthernow.com

FIU to Announce New Interim President of University

Maya Washburn, Elise Gregg, Diego Diaz, Michael McEwen and Valentina Palm / PantherNOW Staff. Kenneth A. Jessell, FIU’s chief financial officer and senior vice president for finance and administration, will be announced as interim president today in an emergency board of trustees meeting. It is still unknown why FIU...
CBS Miami

FIU President Mark Rosenberg Resigns, Cites Health Issues

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The long-time Florida International President Mark Rosenberg resigned his post on Friday afternoon. In the letter to the faculty, he mentioned personal health issues and the deteriorating health of his wife as the reason for his departure. Rosenberg released a statement, reading in part: “I am stepping back, so that I may give my full attention to recurring personal health issues and to the deteriorating health of my wife, Rosalie. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to represent our community and help build our FIU.” Rosenberg had been at the university for close to 45 years. The Board of...
WSVN-TV

Mark Rosenberg to resign as FIU president

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University has begun a national search for their sixth president after accepting Mark B. Rosenberg’s resignation, Friday afternoon. In a letter to Board of Trustee Dean Colson, Rosenberg wrote that he has chosen to step down immediately to focus on himself and...
