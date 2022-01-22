FIU’s President Mark Rosenberg suddenly resigns, leaving questions in his wake

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The long-time Florida International President Mark Rosenberg resigned his post on Friday afternoon. In the letter to the faculty, he mentioned personal health issues and the deteriorating health of his wife as the reason for his departure. Rosenberg released a statement, reading in part: “I am stepping back, so that I may give my full attention to recurring personal health issues and to the deteriorating health of my wife, Rosalie. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime to represent our community and help build our FIU.” Rosenberg had been at the university for close to 45 years. The Board of...

MIAMI, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO