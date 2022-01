The Arizona Coyotes are back at home after a four-game road trip that couldn’t have ended quickly enough. After a hot start and a win over the New Jersey Devils, things quickly snowballed out of control, and the Coyotes dropped the next three games. There were plenty of moments of solid hockey, but an inability to play a full sixty minutes doomed the Desert Dogs again and again. And things aren’t going to get any easier tonight.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO