The Detroit Red Wings secured an impressive win on the road, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins in a shootout. Let’s extract some observations from the Wings victory. #1: Calvin Pickard was excellent between the pipes. In his first start of the season (second appearance), Pickard 36 saves, finishing the game with a .947 save percentage. Detroit hasn’t gotten much out of their backup goalies all season, so to see one steal the game for them was a pleasant surprise. Maybe we see a bit more of Picks from now on?

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO