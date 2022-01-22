ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Madison’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Adorable Children

By Cynthia Cook
 7 days ago
Former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison is the proud mother of two sweet children. Find out more about her adorable brood here.

Luckily for Holly, she found love with Pasquale Rotella, the founder of Electric Daisy Carnival, the largest electronic dance music festival. The two were married at Disneyland on Sept. 10, 2013, but ultimately separated in 2018, finalizing their divorce Feb 2019.

Although the pair went their separate ways, they continue to co-parent the two wonderful children they share together, a girl, Rainbow Aurora Rotella, and a boy, Forest Leonardo Antonio. Find out more below about the couple’s two adorable kids!

“In my twenties I’d kinda given up hope that I’d ever have a family so I’m extra grateful to have Rainbow,” Holly stated on Oprah‘s “Where Are They Now” series back in 2015.

Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella was born August 7, 2016. Holly and Pasquale unfortunately went through a stressful situation with Forest’s birth, as the baby was immediately taken to the neonatal intensive care unit and hooked up to “a million machines.” Speaking with PEOPLE around the time of Forest’s ordeal, Holly shared that medical staff “took him away to get the fluid out of his lungs. First it was the fluid, then it was jaundice, then his eyes weren’t dilating, and I spent hours thinking my baby couldn’t see.”

After a few weeks, doctors finally deemed the child to be healthy and mom and dad were able to bring the baby boy home. “It was such a relief,” Holly shared with the outlet, also posting an update to her Instagram to share the good news about Forest. “I’m so happy to be at home with a healthy baby boy, Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella. Thank you for all the kind comments over the past few days,” she wrote at the time.

“[Rainbow] was the first person my husband and I told,” Holly also told PEOPLE concerning the news about her son. “I think she’s going to be a good big sister,” Madison continued. “She’s very caring and she loves playing with her baby dolls and taking care of the pets.”

Two months after Forest’s birth, Holly gave an update, sharing how her “sweet” son was bonding with the family: “[Rainbow] has been great.”

