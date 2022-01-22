Cold Pressed Juices Market 2022, Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

The wide applications of gemstones in jewelry making is due to its chemical properties. Due to increased preference of people towards jewelry and ornaments, the gemstones market has gained traction. Gems being an essential component of the Earth, according to astrologers,it has certain other particles, which enhances the mood of the person wearing it.It is widely used during the marriage ceremonies and festivals, thus, there is a significant increase in its demand. It does not cause irritation to the skin due to its chemical composition. It is permeable and not easily corroded. It has gained traction in both men and women population. Thus, these salient features tend to incline the customers towards gemstones.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO