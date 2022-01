Poppy seed, obtained from dry fruits of the poppy plant, has a nutty and pleasant taste; the seeds are nutritional, and are used as a condiment in cooking. The seed is a rich source of minerals, such as thiamine, folate, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, and zinc. The popular use of poppy seeds is as condiment and dressing oil. Owing to their crunchy texture and unique flavor, poppy seeds are widely used in bakery products. In addition, they are used in cakes, pastries, filling, glazing, and porridge making. Besides being used in foods, they are used to make cosmetics, paint, soaps, and varnish. Poppy seeds are considered healthy for individuals who are suffering from asthma, constipation, cough, diarrhea, and sleeping disorder.

