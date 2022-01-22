Tomahawks defeat Nordiques on the road

The 50th annual Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association (SAFCA) awards banquet will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at Richland Township Fire Department’s hall. Offensive and defensive MVPs from teams in The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area include Bedford’s Mercury Swaim and Josiah Weyandt, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Carson Modrak and Hunter Cornell, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Joe McGowan and Josh Goins, Blacklick Valley’s Kolten Szymusiak and Nathan Schilling, Cambria Heights’ Ryan Haluska and Bailey Horvath, Central Cambria’s Hobbs Dill and Reece Werner, Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong and Trevor Weyandt, Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley and Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent and Bruce Moore, Forest Hills’ Nick Caddy and Brady Christ, Greater Johnstown’s Coby Christian and Damoni Roebuck, Ligonier Valley’s Nick Beitel and Kaden Faas, Meyersdale’s Brady Fritz and Kyle Robertson, North Star’s Gabe Foy and Bryce Shroyer, Northern Cambria’s Isaac Wagner and Cody Dumm, Penn Cambria’s Cole Eberhart and Zach Eckenrode, Portage’s Oren Heidler and Jace Irvin, Richland’s Kellan Stahl and Aidan Thomas, Somerset’s Bryce Mulhollen and Donovan Vogt, United’s Jacob Boring and Austin Clark, Westmont Hilltop’s Gavin Hockenberry and Madox Muto and Windber’s Aiden Gray and Gino Flori.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO