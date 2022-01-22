Tomahawks defeat Nordiques on the road

The 2022 Thomas Automotive Family Wrestling Tournament will take place on Friday and Saturday at Bedford High School. There will be 31 teams competing, including Athens, Beaver Falls, Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley, Beth-Center, Burrell, Cambria Heights, Central, Central Cambria, Chestnut Ridge, Claysburg-Kimmel, Conemaugh Township, Everett, Freedom, Greenville, Huntingdon, Jefferson-Morgan, Meyersdale, Newport, North Schuylkill, North Star, Northeast Bradford, Northern Bedford County, Northern Garrett, Penn Cambria, Somerset, Southern Huntingdon, Tri-Valley, Tussey Mountain, West Greene and Valley.
