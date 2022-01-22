Here’s Where to Take Your Astrology Loving Friends in the Hudson Valley
By Allison Kay
More than ever, we are aware and tuned into our bodies. Some say that we can thank ourselves for growing, evolving and raising our level of awareness. Over the years, we not only learn about ourselves as we grow but what we like even more so. We may even feel the...
Has anyone else worked in a restaurant before? I worked at two back in college. I was always surprised that the 4pm-6pm crowd could be crazier than the dinner crowd. Of course, that has to do with two words: "happy hour." Oh yes, it is 5 o'clock somewhere! People take their happy hours very seriously: They just get off work, they want to unwind, and they want to have a good time with their coworkers and friends. And when the weather was nice, forget about it! The place would be swarming with people! Frankly, I don't blame them. I was raised on Jimmy Buffett music, so I am well aware of the Parrot Head lifestyle. We have so many great places in the Mid-Hudson Region to waste away again in Margaritaville, especially right on the Hudson River itself.
I love that so many of my Facebook friends are great photographers. Some of them capture the coolest Hudson Valley scenes and others get the best Hudson Valley wildlife shots. Joseph Licari always gets great photos, but his wildlife photos are especially cool. The other day, Joseph saw an otter...
Do you love to bird watch? How about bird watching in winter? Oh, heck, how about all year long? Where are the places that you love to go and see birds? Grab your binoculars, your journal, and your book, maybe we will see you at one of the following places?
Ever since bringing our puppy, Arthur, home, I've become a changed man. Never in my life would I have expected to excitedly give his bathroom details to my wife, or to get emotional when I hear that he made his first friend at daycare, yet here I am. I've also become increasingly aware of all the dangers that threaten his tiny existence. There are small things, like our two front stairs that he's still trying to figure out how to climb without faceplanting, but there are also some more serious obstacles to his wellbeing, and even his life.
Believe it or not, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to restaurants in Rhinebeck. There is also the Historic Tavern at Beekman Arms, Foster's, Pete's Famous, and the list goes on and on. And they're all walkable. Can't get away this year, but wish you could? Head to Rhinebeck, it's the next best thing.
It's official Poughkeepsie, The Newburgh Flour Shop is coming for you this spring with a new location set to open on Academy Street. Many are familiar with their original location which opened in August 2018 in downtown Newburgh. Offering fresh baked breads, baked goods and pastries (and yes, those delicious pretzels that you can get at Newburgh Brewing Company, too), the owners also operate the Liberty Street Bistro just down the road from the Newburgh Flour Shop.
Since January felt like it took 365 days, we almost forgot that Paczki season is here!. To be fair, I didn't learn what a Paczki was until 2 or 3 years ago. So with that being said, if you're like me and were living under a rock for most of your life, let us break down what a Paczki is (and how to pronounce it).
Today (Jan. 27) is National Chocolate Cake Day according to National Day Calendar. It got us thinking about what the best spots are in the Hudson Valley to get a good chocolate cake. Off the top of my head, believe it or not, I can recall getting a really good...
Looking for a new gig and you love beer? Here are a few places in the Hudson Valley that are currently hiring (from Indeed.com). Do you need to know anything about beer? Ask a lot of questions, if you like to drink beer, then you might be the next best employee.
What better way to say "I love you" than with the gift of pickles?. If you're looking for something different than the usual roses or chocolates this Valentine's Day, you may want to check out a Hudson Valley small business that's offering the romantic allure of pickles. Corey's Pickles, based...
It is never too early to start playing fair-weather fun. One of the best things you can do on a cold winter day is thinking about a plan for something you are going to do as soon as the weather warms up. One Hudson Valley venue is already planning ahead...
If you missed your chance to experience Cousins Maine Lobster when their truck rolled into Dutchess County earlier this month, you’re in luck. This world famous lobster truck is coming back to Dutchess County in February, just in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day. This time around, Cousins Maine...
What started as a couple of 'young local entrepreneurs' putting a giant illuminated American flag on one of their front lawns for the holidays, has since turned into a $600 donation to the Wounded Warrior Project. A recent post in the East Fishkill Community Forum Facebook group caught a lot...
I've been a homeowner since 2015, currently in my second house. Now, with that being said, I'll admit, I am the type of person that has to hire someone to fix things anytime something goes wrong. I ask a lot of questions about how things should work, and I do a lot of Googling when it comes to homeownership.
It's pretty cool to see your hometown on the big screen, right? Luckily for us here in the Hudson Valley, that's becoming common practice. Over the last few years, we've seen an influx in filming locations around Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, and Ulster counties. We've also welcomed 2 new production studios, one at iPark in Fishkill and another at the old Anthony's Pier 9 in New Windsor.
You can find a good Mexican restaurant in many small towns (and big cities) across the Upstate New York region. There are hundreds of them! Here is a sampler list that will take you from the Catskills to the Adirondacks to the Finger Lakes and beyond, giving you 14 great options for delicious Mexican food. Some of these have great stories to them (be sure and check out the award-winning Mexican restaurant located in the basement of a working dairy farm!).
I was driving behind this person and noticed that they almost caused an accident about 3 times. When I pulled up next to them at a stoplight I quickly figured out why. Were they breaking the law?. It's safe to say that New Yorkers love dogs. It's not exactly known...
I was doing my daily (hourly is more like it) scrolling on my Facebook newsfeed the other day, when I came across a post from somebody in a local Moms group about a weird encounter she had at Walmart in Fishkill. And judging by the replies, she’s not the only one who has been through this.
Some Hudson Valley towns have hidden gems within. From hiking trails, to unique boutiques and some of the best dining around, there's something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a low-key night out or more towards restaurant hopping, the Hudson Valley has it all and in between.. Check out the...
With all of the frigid cold weather we've had you may think it's safe to walk on any frozen pond you come across. That could actually be a deadly mistake. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, playing on the ice can have deadly consequences. Whether you're ice skating, fishing, snowmobiling, or playing hockey, you need to be sure that the ice won't give way underneath.
