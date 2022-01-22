Video Interview: Co-Stars Lauren Ambrose and Nell Tiger Free Discuss SERVANT Season 3

"Few shows deliver as consistent a balance between solid storytelling entertainment and wild moments of what-the-f*ckery as the Apple TV+ comic thriller Servant," says Alex McLevy. "After an initial run of episodes that found the show struggling to deliver an “all mystery and macabre, all the time” mindset, the series figured out a sturdier framework for its story in season two by leaning into the absurdity of it all, and locating consistent black humor in the characters and predicaments of this odd little family. Rarely did an episode end without providing at least one delightful moment of, 'The hell just happened?!' And while it’s still bringing the humor in season three, the latest round of episodes have landed somewhere in between the first and second seasons’ tones, splitting the difference between the original outlandish eeriness and subsequent laughs. It could be argued that this is the most 'normal' season of Servant yet. But on a show where, when one character actually smiles, it’s such a rare occurrence that another says to them, 'What’s wrong with your face?,' it’s safe to say that 'normal' is grading on a steep curve."

