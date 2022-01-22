ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Interview: Co-Stars Lauren Ambrose and Nell Tiger Free Discuss SERVANT Season 3

By Heather Wixson
dailydead.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the day! Apple TV+’s Servant has returned to the streaming platform for its third season, and fans can enjoy a brand new episode of the series every Friday through the next 10 weeks. This latest season is...

dailydead.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: TV Review

The recent run of small-screen mystery spoofs is, itself, slightly mysterious given that few genres have a more precarious bar to measure success. Comedy is, of course, subjective and precarious all on its own, but when it comes to long-form mystery, a bad solution or resolution is an uncomfortably easy way to undo even the most adored of build-ups. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a treat because of how successful it was with both genre elements, delivering laughs and, ultimately, a whodunit that kept viewers guessing. Apple TV+’s upcoming The Afterparty doesn’t succeed quite as well with its unfolding puzzle,...
TV SERIES
Empire

Nell Tiger Free Talks Servant Season 4, Working With Insects And Scary Chase Scenes

One of Apple TV+’s landmark original series, Servant is a deliciously dark mystery box show from M Night Shyamalan – and Nell Tiger Free is its breakout star, playing unnerving, seemingly supernaturally-powered new nanny Leanne. With the third season of Servant launching on Apple TV+ from today, 21 January, Pilot TV caught up with Free to talk about what shooting the show is like, just how many baby Jerichos there are, and how the new season is taking the creepy tone of the first two to a whole new level. Have a listen here:
TV SERIES
dailydead.com

Video Interview: Executive Producer and Director M. Night Shyamalan Talks SERVANT Season 3

One of this writer’s favorite series is Apple TV+’s Servant and it returns to the platform this Friday, January 21st chock full of new mysteries, drama, and horror-fueled thrills. During a recent press day for the series, Daily Dead had the opportunity to speak with Executive Producer and Director M. Night Shyamalan about returning for a brand new series. During the interview, Shyamalan discussed what sets season three apart from everything we’ve already seen in the previous seasons of Servant as well as the thrill he’s experienced being able to collaborate with his daughter Ishana Shyamalan on both seasons two and three of Servant.
TV SERIES
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: ‘Servant’ Season Three Now Available

The first episode of Servant season three premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday. The series from M. Knight Shyamalan stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Rupert Grint. It follows the story of a couple in Philadelphia, and how they react following an unspeakable tragedy. All episodes of seasons one and two are available now, with new episodes now being released weekly. A ‘first look’ clip has also been released.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Servant stars preview how season 3 shakes up the character relationships

The stars of Apple TV+'s Servant are a close-knit group. The show, which begins its third season this week, still focuses primarily on four central characters: journalist Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose), her husband and skilled chef Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), her brother, the sarcastic, heavy drinker Julian Pearce (Rupert Grint), and their enigmatic nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free). Dorothy and Sean's baby Jericho died from neglect before the series began, Julian helped Sean lie to Dorothy to cover it up, but Leanne appears to have brought Jericho back to life.
TV SERIES
heyuguys.com

Servant Season 3: M. Night Shyamalan, Rupert Grint, Nell Tiger Free & more on the sinister turns the Apple TV+ show is about to take

To celebrate the release of Season 3 of Servant on Apple TV, we spoke with the stars and creator of the show. The series revolves around a mysterious nanny, a fake baby, and a cult and had ended Season 2 in bloody chaos and murder. However, Season 3 starts with the Turner family appearing a bit more harmonious, finally accepting its au pair Leanne. However, trauma once again threatens this weird but working household. Could sinister forces attack.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Servant Season 3: M. Night Shyamalan Details Leanne's Paranoia, Why Next Season Is the Right Time for It to End

When Apple TV+’s Servant returns for Season 3 this Friday, debilitating paranoia will take center stage — but that won’t be the only horror haunting the Turners. And if we’ve learned anything from watching the psychological fright fest for two seasons, we know things are undoubtedly about to get weird(er). When we last left the family and its supernaturally inclined nanny, Leanne resisted and killed her former Church of the Lesser Saints leader Aunt Josephine, ultimately deciding to stay and protect the Turners at all costs. But with two more seasons to go before we reach the story’s end, the church...
TV SERIES
E! News

This Servant Teaser Is Proof Season 3 Is Freakier Than Ever

Watch: Apple TV's "Servant" Season 3 EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. Jericho may be back, but the drama is far from over. M. Night Shyamalan's Apple TV+ series Servant returns for season three on Jan. 21, and judging by this sneak peek, things are about to get even weirder than before. Season...
TV SERIES
IGN

Servant Season 3 Premiere Review - "Donkey"

Servant Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on Jan. 21. The Turner family is whole again in Apple TV+’s captivating thriller Servant, but danger lurks in every shadow and crevice of the Philadelphia townhouse. Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan set the tone when he directed the pilot episode and the Season 3 premiere marks his fourth time behind the camera on this series. It is a confident return that immediately elevates the threat level by combining paranoia-laced warnings with chilling imagery. More questions than answers are thrown into the mix, but the mood-setting “Donkey” is a strong start.
TV SERIES
TheHDRoom

Where to Watch ‘Servant’ Season 3 Episodes Streaming

The anticipated arrival of the Apple+ original series Servant Season 3 from M. Night Shyamalan is finally here. Mysteries and hidden truths will unfold for a Philadelphia family whose life continues to be turned upside down following the terrifying events of Season 1 and 2. New episodes of Servant Season...
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Servant Season 4: Renewal? Release Date & More

The name of Shyamalan is associated by many viewers with the sensational “Sixth Sense”, which laid the foundation for the emergence of mystical thrillers. The last work of the author, entitled “Old”, turned out to be no less intriguing and action-packed, even if it received mixed ratings.
TV SERIES
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Servant’ Season 3 Online for Free

M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple+ Original Series Servant is now serving up Season 3 episodes. Mysteries and hidden truths will unfold for a Philadelphia family whose life continues to be turned upside down following the events of Season 1 and 2. The Servant Season 3 premiere date and time was...
TV SERIES
Mac Observer

Dissecting the Scene Explainer From ‘Servant’ Season Three Premiere Episode

In a new video, creator M. Knight Shyamalan explains one of the key scenes in the first episode of Servant season three. In it, Leanne leaves Turner’s house for the first time, and the filmmaker outlines the techniques he used to capture her paranoia. The episode is available now to Apple TV+ subscribers, with new ones being released each Friday.
TV SERIES
imore.com

M. Night Shyamalan shares his relief at ending 'Servant' in new interview

M. Night Shyamalan has been discussing Servant in a new interview. Shyamalan is relieved that he got to finish Servant in a world where TV shows don't always get an ending. Storyteller M. Night Shyamalan is well aware that TV shows don't always get to have a proper ending and for someone who is famous for his twists and turns, that was always going to be a concern. For that reason, he's relieved that Servant has been picked up for a fourth season.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Servant balances the humor and creepiness with a much tighter and focused Season 3

"Few shows deliver as consistent a balance between solid storytelling entertainment and wild moments of what-the-f*ckery as the Apple TV+ comic thriller Servant," says Alex McLevy. "After an initial run of episodes that found the show struggling to deliver an “all mystery and macabre, all the time” mindset, the series figured out a sturdier framework for its story in season two by leaning into the absurdity of it all, and locating consistent black humor in the characters and predicaments of this odd little family. Rarely did an episode end without providing at least one delightful moment of, 'The hell just happened?!' And while it’s still bringing the humor in season three, the latest round of episodes have landed somewhere in between the first and second seasons’ tones, splitting the difference between the original outlandish eeriness and subsequent laughs. It could be argued that this is the most 'normal' season of Servant yet. But on a show where, when one character actually smiles, it’s such a rare occurrence that another says to them, 'What’s wrong with your face?,' it’s safe to say that 'normal' is grading on a steep curve."
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Servant Season 3 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

With Tony Basgallop at the helm, the horror thriller show ‘Servant’ plunges the audiences into the brooding mystery surrounding the Turner baby, Jericho. In the first episode of the third season, titled ‘Donkey,’ Leanne gets her place back at the Turner household, although the threat of the mysterious cult looms large on Leanne’s mind after the death of Aunt Josephine. The second episode, titled ‘Hive,’ prepares us for a gathering, but Leanne’s paranoia mars some of the fun. We shall get to the mind-boggling final moments, but before that, let us recollect what happens in the episode. SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV SERIES

