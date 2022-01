Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement decision has garnered reactions from plenty of current and former NFL players. Even Antonio Brown sent Big Ben a message on Thursday. Big Ben and AB was once one of the most dominant QB-WR duos in the NFL. Brown had a six-year stretch in Pittsburgh in which he caught at least 1,284 yards and scored at least eight touchdowns, all from Roethlisberger himself.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO